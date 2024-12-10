Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Who Is Harmeet Dhillon? Trump Picks Another Indian Origin Candidate For His Cabinet, Calls Her Tireless Defender

Dhillon is the fourth individual of Indian origin nominated for Trump’s cabinet, joining Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced the nomination of Indian-American lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon for the role of Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice.

The announcement, made via a post on Truth Social, highlights Dhillon’s commitment to defending civil liberties and constitutional rights.

Trump Highlights Dhillon’s Advocacy

Expressing his confidence in Dhillon, Trump stated, “Harmeet has consistently stood up to protect our cherished civil liberties. She has taken on Big Tech for censoring free speech, defended Christians barred from group prayers during COVID, and challenged corporations implementing discriminatory woke policies.”

Trump further acknowledged her expertise as a prominent election lawyer dedicated to safeguarding election integrity and ensuring that only lawful votes are counted.

Who Is Harmeet Dhillon?

Dhillon’s impressive credentials include a degree from Dartmouth College and a law degree from the University of Virginia Law School. She also served as a clerk in the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Recognized as a respected member of the Sikh community, Dhillon has been a vocal advocate for civil rights throughout her career.

“In her new role, Harmeet will be a relentless defender of constitutional rights and will enforce civil rights and election laws fairly and firmly,” Trump said.

Indian-Origin Leaders in Trump’s Cabinet

Dhillon is the fourth individual of Indian origin nominated for Trump’s cabinet, joining Kash Patel, Tulsi Gabbard, and Vivek Ramaswamy. Kash Patel, a close Trump ally, has Gujarati roots, while Tulsi Gabbard and Vivek Ramaswamy are known for their strong ties to Hinduism.

Gabbard, though not of Indian descent, has embraced the Hare Krishna philosophy, integrating bhajans and prayers into her personal and public life.

As Dhillon prepares to step into her new role, her appointment signals a focus on preserving constitutional and civil rights under Trump’s administration. Her dedication to fair enforcement and advocacy positions her as a key figure in the President-elect’s vision for justice reform.

Filed under

donald trump Harmeet Dhillon latest us news Latest world news Trending news

