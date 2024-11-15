Sikh Community In Mumbai Gears Up for 555th Prakash Parv Celebration of Gurupurab

As Sikh devotees around the world celebrate the 555th Prakash Parv, or birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, founder of Sikhism, the Sikh community in Mumbai is preparing for large-scale festivities from November 13-15, culminating on Friday, November 15. Several gurdwaras in the city have organized a sequence of devotional and community events, like prabhat pheris, nagar kirtans, and langar which speaks about deep expression of devotion and service. Kirtankars and poets of Punjab will also be invited to further signify the Event.



Major Celebrations Across Key Locations in Mumbai

Large congregations are expected to gather at locations including GTB Nagar, Dadar, and Ghatkopar, where gurdwaras have organized several events to honor Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s teachings. In Matunga, Khalsa College grounds have been transformed into a welcoming space for thousands of devotees, with a massive pandal set up for the event.

Gurdwara Dhan Pothohar in Santacruz, one of the main centers of celebration, is preparing to accommodate over 20,000 people for a day-long kirtan session accompanied by a continuous langar. Bunty Anand, the joint secretary at Dhan Pothohar, highlighted the large turnout expected, stating, “We have day-long kirtan and langar arrangements for the thousands who will join us in prayer and service.”

Community-Wide Support from Sikh Institutions and Devotees

Across Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Prakash Parv celebrations have garnered enthusiastic support from Sikh organizations, sevaks (volunteers), and sangats (congregations). Manmohan Singh Ratti, president of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Mumbai, Dadar, emphasized the unity in the community’s preparations. “Numerous sevak jathas, Sikh institutions, gurdwaras, and sangats from MMR are joining in wholeheartedly,” Ratti stated, reflecting the collective effort behind the celebration.

Kulwant Singh, senior vice president, added that the celebrations commenced with a grand nagar kirtan on November 13, which traversed from GTB Nagar in Sion to the Dadar gurdwara. “The Sikh sangat joined in the thousands, including schoolchildren, and the procession was led by Jathedar Amrik Singh Thikriwal,” Singh remarked, describing the massive participation and joy that marked the start of the event.

Kharghar Gurdwara’s Three-Day Celebrations Focusing on Unity and Service

Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha in Kharghar, in association with Maharashtra State Punjabi Sahitya Academy, is staging a three-day event on November 13-15 comprising various programs to beget a concept of union, peace, and devotion. He said the activities planned for the celebrations include Rehras Sahib and aarti (evening prayers), kavisari (reciting Punjabi traditional poetry), kirtan and katha (scriptural discourse), with also a medical camp and blood donation drive. “A variety of events have been organized to foster a spirit of unity, peace, and devotion,” Singh explained of the Sikh ethos of seva—selfless service, communal harmony.