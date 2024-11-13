Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Stand On Your Own Legs’ SC Bars NCP From Using Sharad Pawar’s Visuals For Maharashtra Polls

The Supreme Court has restrained the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from using images, videos, or photos of Sharad Pawar in the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

‘Stand On Your Own Legs’ SC Bars NCP From Using Sharad Pawar’s Visuals For Maharashtra Polls

The Supreme Court has restrained the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from using images, videos, or photos of Sharad Pawar in the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20. The development follows an earlier order of the court that both factions of the NCP should maintain separate identities in the electoral contest.

“Stand on Your Own Legs,” Court Says

While pronouncing its judgment, the Supreme Court said that the faction of Ajit Pawar needs to learn to “stand on its own legs” and cannot be taken for granted in the wake of great ideological differences between them and the faction led by Sharad Pawar. The court further observed that now that the faction under the leadership of Ajit Pawar has disowned Sharad Pawar, it cannot use the name, image, or videos of the latter while canvassing votes.

Once you have dissociated from Sharad Pawar, you won’t be using his name, photo, or video. That was according to the court as reported. On November 19, the matter will be revisited.

Focus on Individual Campaigns

The bench comprising of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan urged both sides to focus on their respective campaigns as the time for polls was now heating up. The court also showed conviction that the common sense of the people would come across through the politicking.

Dispute over political party symbol

Earlier, the court had ordered the Ajit Pawar group to print a disclaimer on their campaign hoardings and advertisements that they were using the ‘clock’ symbol. The symbol is in dispute between the Sharad Pawar group and Ajit Pawar’s group. The court accepted the assurance given by Ajit Pawar’s group that a disclaimer in Marathi would be carried in all newspapers where the symbol is published.

It was alleged that “Piggybacking” was done on Uncle’s Goodwill.

Sharad Pawar’s NCP argued, through Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, that the Ajit Pawar faction was still operating on the good will of the senior politician. The lawyer also said the Ajit Pawar faction still is not strictly obeying the court’s direction. The court asked whether Sharad Pawar’s faction intended to suggest that people did not know about the split in the family.

Read More : Thick Smog Disrupts Flights In Delhi And Punjab As AQI Worsens

Filed under

MAHARASHTRA ELECTIONS NCP sharad pawar Supreme Court
Advertisement

Also Read

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Bags Checked Amid Opposition’s Allegation Of EC Bias

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

Who Is Justin Welby? Former Archbishop Of Canterbury Got Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Married

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

SC Warns Ajit Pawar Faction Against Using Sharad Pawar’s Name In Maharashtra Election Campaign

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

Barron Trump Deserves ‘Serious Credit’ For Dad’s Victory, Says Lara Trump

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

This 1500-Kilogram Buffalo Is Worth ₹23 Crore – Here’s Why Anmol Is A Sensation!

Entertainment

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Here’s What Selena Gomez Said When Benny Blanco Featured In People’s Magazine ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

South Korean Actor Song Jae Rim Passes Away at 39, Fans Reflect on His Legacy

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

TikToker Imsha Rehman Viral Video: Who Is Pakistani Influencer Whose Obscene Video Leaked Online

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Ahmedabad To Host Coldplay’s Biggest-Ever India Show – Here’s When Tickets Drop

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Meet John Krasinski, The Sexiest Man Alive

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

Top Ayurvedic Remedies To Strengthen Your Bones Naturally

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

How Many Meals Should You Eat A Day In India? A Guide To Healthy Eating

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Cord’s Fall ‘24 Collection “Afterglow” Captures the Essence of Timeless Memories

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Idol To Adore Woollen Clothes For The First Time This Winter

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Why Breastfeeding And Vaccinations Are Crucial For Your Baby’s Health

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox