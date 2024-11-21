Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Lisa Miller? US Deputy Assistant AG Alleges Adani Of Over $250 Million Bribes To Indian Government

The allegations involve offering bribes to Indian government officials to secure lucrative solar energy supply contracts with state electricity distribution companies.

Who Is Lisa Miller? US Deputy Assistant AG Alleges Adani Of Over $250 Million Bribes To Indian Government

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, his nephew Sagar Adani, and six others have been charged by U.S. prosecutors in New York in connection with an alleged ₹2,029 crore bribery case.

The allegations involve offering bribes to Indian government officials to secure lucrative solar energy supply contracts with state electricity distribution companies.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the charges include schemes to pay over $250 million in bribes, deceive investors and banks to raise billions of dollars, and obstruct justice. U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa Miller emphasized the gravity of the accusations in the press release.

Who Is Lisa Miller?

Lisa Miller serves as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). In this critical role, she oversees the work of over 200 prosecutors within the Fraud and Appellate Sections of the division, ensuring the effective enforcement of federal laws and the integrity of the judicial process.

Miller’s responsibilities:

Reviewing and Approving Corporate Resolutions: She evaluates settlements and resolutions involving corporations, ensuring accountability and adherence to legal standards.

Decisions on Complex Cases: Miller plays a pivotal role in deciding whether to charge or resolve cases that often involve intricate legal and factual questions.

Overseeing Multijurisdictional Investigations: She manages investigations that span multiple jurisdictions, coordinating efforts to combat sophisticated crimes.

Advising the Assistant Attorney General: As a key advisor, Miller provides counsel on significant legal and policy matters affecting the Criminal Division.

Lisa Miller’s Background

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida: She prosecuted federal crimes and worked on significant cases involving fraud and corruption.

Chief of the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit: In this role, she led efforts to address large-scale financial fraud, ensuring market stability and accountability.

Principal Assistant Chief of the Fraud Section’s Health Care Fraud Unit: She tackled health care fraud, a critical area of enforcement for the DOJ.

Trial Attorney in the Fraud Section: Earlier in her career, Miller honed her expertise in prosecuting complex fraud cases.

Image

Also Read:  What Is Canadian Pension Fund And Why Is It Under The Spotlight Amid Adani Charges

 

Filed under

Adani bribe controversy Charges on Adani group Who is Lisa Miller
Advertisement

Also Read

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In Bangladesh’

Viral Video: Woman Asks Other Woman To Speak In Hindi, Says ‘You Are Not In...

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Medical Practitioners Are Demanding Public Apology From Rahul Gandhi, But Why

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Matt Gaetz Withdraws As Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Mahakumbh Mela 2025: All You Need To Know About IRCTC’s Tent City In Prayagraj

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Slams Quick 200 For Delhi

Entertainment

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead Of Docseries

What Happened To JonBenét Ramsey 28 Years Ago? Dad John Bennett Ramsey Speaks Out Ahead

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

10 Times When The Simpsons Predictions Got Wrong

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Alien: Earth: Prequel To Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien NOW Has A Release Date- Check Here

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right to Express Her Personal Views’

Harry Potter Casting: HBO Backs J.K. Rowling Despite Controversial Remarks On Transgenders; ‘Has the Right

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

‘The Sabarmati Report’ Film Declared Tax Free In Uttar Pradesh

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Unique Benefits Of Pet Parenting For Children, Enhancing Development And Social Skills

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox