Who Is Lisa Miller? US Deputy Assistant AG Alleges Adani Of Over $250 Million Bribes To Indian Government

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, his nephew Sagar Adani, and six others have been charged by U.S. prosecutors in New York in connection with an alleged ₹2,029 crore bribery case.

The allegations involve offering bribes to Indian government officials to secure lucrative solar energy supply contracts with state electricity distribution companies.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the charges include schemes to pay over $250 million in bribes, deceive investors and banks to raise billions of dollars, and obstruct justice. U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa Miller emphasized the gravity of the accusations in the press release.

Who Is Lisa Miller?

Lisa Miller serves as the Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Criminal Division of the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). In this critical role, she oversees the work of over 200 prosecutors within the Fraud and Appellate Sections of the division, ensuring the effective enforcement of federal laws and the integrity of the judicial process.

Miller’s responsibilities:

Reviewing and Approving Corporate Resolutions: She evaluates settlements and resolutions involving corporations, ensuring accountability and adherence to legal standards.

Decisions on Complex Cases: Miller plays a pivotal role in deciding whether to charge or resolve cases that often involve intricate legal and factual questions.

Overseeing Multijurisdictional Investigations: She manages investigations that span multiple jurisdictions, coordinating efforts to combat sophisticated crimes.

Advising the Assistant Attorney General: As a key advisor, Miller provides counsel on significant legal and policy matters affecting the Criminal Division.

Lisa Miller’s Background

Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida: She prosecuted federal crimes and worked on significant cases involving fraud and corruption.

Chief of the Market Integrity and Major Frauds Unit: In this role, she led efforts to address large-scale financial fraud, ensuring market stability and accountability.

Principal Assistant Chief of the Fraud Section’s Health Care Fraud Unit: She tackled health care fraud, a critical area of enforcement for the DOJ.

Trial Attorney in the Fraud Section: Earlier in her career, Miller honed her expertise in prosecuting complex fraud cases.

