Who Is Nicolás Maduro’s Son ‘The Prince’? Meet Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, The Defiant Heir Threatening US-Backed Rule In Venezuela

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra: Venezuela plunged into turmoil on December 3 after explosions and gunfire rocked Caracas during a high-risk US Delta Force operation. President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were reportedly captured and flown out of the country. Now in US custody, Maduro is set to appear before a Manhattan court, facing multiple charges including narco-terrorism. The sweeping indictment, however, also targets members of his inner circle, including his son.

Nicolás “Nicolasito” Maduro Guerra: A Political Rise Under Scrutiny

Nicolás Ernesto Maduro Guerra, widely known as “Nicolasito” or “The Prince,” was born on June 21, 1990, in Caracas to Nicolás Maduro and his first wife, Adriana Guerra Angulo. The only son of the Venezuelan leader, he entered public life early, working with the Public Ministry before moving into prominent political roles under his father’s presidency.

Despite limited experience, he was appointed head of the Corps of Special Inspectors of the Presidency in 2013 and later named coordinator of the National Film School. He rose further in 2017 as a member of the Constituent Assembly, where he drew international attention for issuing threats against the US. Since 2021, he has served in Venezuela’s National Assembly as a lawmaker from the ruling United Socialist Party.

At Large After Maduro’s Arrest, Issues Defiant Message

Following the US-led operation that captured his father, Maduro Guerra has gone underground, with his current location unknown. On January 5, he released an audio message condemning the US action, calling it a “grave military aggression” and alleging betrayal from within Venezuela.

In the message, he urged citizens to resist, vowing that supporters of the Maduro regime would remain visible and defiant. His statement came as Venezuela’s interim leadership called for unity amid mounting pressure and warnings from Washington.

Charges Of Narco-Terrorism And Drug Trafficking

US prosecutors have accused Maduro Guerra of playing a central role in a state-backed drug trafficking network. According to a Manhattan indictment, he allegedly conspired to import cocaine into the US, working alongside Venezuelan and Mexican criminal organisations, including the Cartel de los Soles.

The charges claim he helped route cocaine shipments to cities such as Miami, used state-owned aircraft for smuggling, and possessed heavy weapons to protect the operation. If convicted, the offences could carry life sentences under US law.

The US Department of Justice alleges that the case against Nicolás Maduro’s son mirrors that of his father, portraying both as deeply embedded in the same narco-terror network now under international scrutiny.

