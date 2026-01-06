LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Has India Urged Citizens To Avoid Travelling To Iran? Major Advisory Comes Amid Reports Of Khamenei Preparing For War

Why Has India Urged Citizens To Avoid Travelling To Iran? Major Advisory Comes Amid Reports Of Khamenei Preparing For War

India has issued a fresh travel advisory urging its citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Iran amid ongoing protests and security concerns. The Ministry of External Affairs asked Indians already in Iran to exercise caution and stay away from protest sites.

India issues travel advisory for Iran amid protests, urges nationals to avoid non-essential travel and follow safety guidelines. Photos: X.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: January 6, 2026 08:07:29 IST

Why Has India Urged Citizens To Avoid Travelling To Iran? Major Advisory Comes Amid Reports Of Khamenei Preparing For War

India on Monday issued a travel advisory for its nationals in Iran amid ongoing protests, urging caution and restraint in travel as the situation in the country continues to remain volatile.

In an advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Indian nationals were cautioned against non-essential travel. “In view of recent developments, Indian nationals are advised to avoid non-essential travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until further notice,” the MEA stated.

Advisory For Those Already In Iran

The advisory also outlined safety precautions for those already in Iran. 

It said, “Indian citizens and PIOs currently in Iran should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and closely monitor news as well as the website and social media handles of the Embassy of India in Tehran.”

In addition, the MEA advised Indian nationals residing in Iran to ensure they are registered with the Indian mission.

“Indian nationals living in Iran on resident visas are advised to register with the Indian Embassy, if not already done so,” the statement said.

Iran Protests

The advisory comes as sporadic protests have erupted in Iran’s capital, Tehran, and several other cities, with local media reporting intensifying clashes in parts of the country, particularly in the west.

The demonstrations, which began in late December, initially saw shopkeepers staging strikes over economic grievances before expanding in scale and scope. Protesters later raised political demands, Al Jazeera reported.

Iranian authorities have maintained that the unrest has not yet taken on a nationwide character.

“From time to time and sporadically we witness protests, such as last night in Tehran, Kazerun, and other cities,” a correspondent told Al Jazeera, adding that at least 14 people, including members of the security forces, have been killed since the protests began.

Why Is Iran Witnessing Protests? Anti-Khamenei Demonstrations Reported

Warning of potential escalation, the correspondent added, “There might be further escalations if the government cannot come up with concrete and practical actions,” according to Al Jazeera.

Protests held on Saturday evening in Tehran were described as “limited” by the semiofficial Fars news agency, which said demonstrations were “generally made up of groups of 50 to 200 young people.”

According to Fars, demonstrations were reported in multiple districts of the capital, including Novobat and Tehran Pars in the east; Ekteban, Sadeghieh and Sattarkhan in the west; and Naziabad and Abdolabad in the south.

During the protests, demonstrators chanted slogans such as “death to the dictator,” though no major incidents were reported beyond stone throwing and the setting alight of rubbish bins, Fars said.

ran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Addresses Protests

However, the agency noted that the situation in Tehran “contrasted with an intensification of violence and organised attacks in other regions, notably the country’s west.” In Malekshahi, a county with a significant Kurdish population, a member of the security forces was killed during clashes. Iranian media reported that “rioters attempted to storm a police station” and that “two assailants were killed,” according to Fars.

Coverage of the protests has varied, with state-run media accused of downplaying developments, while videos circulating on social media remain difficult to independently verify, Al Jazeera reported.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the protests on Saturday in his first public remarks since the demonstrations began. “We talk to protesters, the officials must talk to them,” Khamenei said.

“But there is no benefit to talking to rioters. Rioters must be put in their place.”

According to Al Jazeera, Khamenei’s remarks also acknowledged Iran’s economic challenges while underscoring that authorities would not allow protests to escalate into unrest, signalling a firm warning against further violence.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 8:04 AM IST
Nikitha Godishala Murder In US: Father Says Accused Arjun Sharma Was Not Her Ex-Boyfriend, Financial Dispute Likely Behind Her Death

What Changed Overnight for the Stock Market Today? Here’s Top Factors Investors Should Watch

What Changed Overnight for the Stock Market Today? Top Factors Investors Should Watch

Why Has India Urged Citizens To Avoid Travelling To Iran? Major Advisory Comes Amid Reports Of Khamenei Preparing For War

