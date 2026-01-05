LIVE TV
'I Am Still President of Venezuela': Nicolas Maduro Pleads Not Guilty in US Court, Says 'I Was Captured…'

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 5, 2026 23:50:27 IST

Former Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro on Monday pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including narco-terrorism, during a hearing at a New York federal court. This came days after the US military operation in Caracas had nabbed him, which greatly intensified the relationship between the US and Venezuela. 

During his first appearance before a US judge on drug trafficking charges, Maduro maintained his innocence, telling the court, “I was captured,” and asserting, ‘I am a decent man, the president of my country.”

What Charges Nicolas Maduro Facing?

The 63-year-old Maduro faces four criminal charges, including narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine, and possession of machine guns and other destructive weapons. 

Prosecutors allege he led a large-scale cocaine trafficking operation that worked in coordination with violent groups such as Mexico’s Sinaloa and Zetas cartels, Colombian FARC rebels, and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang. 

Nicolas Maduro Involves in Drug Trafficking, Says Prosecutors 

According to prosecutors, Nicolas Maduro’s alleged involvement in drug trafficking dates back to his time as a member of Venezuela’s National Assembly in 2000, continuing through his tenure as foreign minister and later during his presidency following his 2013 election as successor to Hugo Chavez. 

US federal prosecutors in New York first indicted Nicolas Maduro in 2020 as part of an extensive narcotics trafficking investigation involving current and former Venezuelan officials and Colombian guerrilla groups. 

A revised indictment includes additional details and names now co-defendants, among them Cilia Flores. According to CNN, Nicolas Maduro’s wife has also pleaded “not guilty” on all charges. 

The US judge has ordered Nicolas Maduro to appear in court on March 17. On Monday morning, Nicolas Maduro, with his hands zip-tied, was escorted alongside his wife, Cilia Flores by heavily armed guards in tactical gear from a Brooklyn detention facility to a helicopter transporting them to court. 

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 11:50 PM IST
