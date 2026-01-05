Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

A Hindu youth was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday evening, triggering panic in Bangladesh’s Jashore district. The incident occurred around 5:45 pm at Kopalia Bazar in Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila, leaving the local community shocked and fearful.

The deceased has been identified as Rana Pratap Bairagi, who was shot dead by unidentified men at the busy market.

Who was Rana Pratap Bhairagi?



The fifth Hindu man who was killed in Bangladesh was identified as 38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi, a native of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore district in Bangladesh’s Khulna Division, according to a report by Bangla daily Prothom Alo.

Rana Pratap ran an ice-making factory at Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur and also served as the acting editor of the Narail-based newspaper Dainik BD Khabar, the report added.

How was Rana Pratap Bhairagi Killed?



According to eyewitnesses and local police, unidentified assailants opened fire on Rana Pratap while he was present at the busy market.

“Bairagi was shot three times in the head and his throat was slit,” Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md. Rajiullah Khan was quoted as saying.

Following the shooting, chaos and fear spread throughout the area, as locals rushed for cover and tried to make sense of the attack. Manirampur Police Station personnel reached the scene promptly and managed to bring the situation under control.

Khan added that the motive behind the murder was not yet known. This tragic killing comes amid a worrying rise in violent incidents targeting minorities in Bangladesh. In the past three weeks, at least five attacks against Hindus have been reported, highlighting growing communal tensions across the country.

Death of Hindu businessman

Earlier, a Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve in Shariatpur district. He was stabbed and set on fire by a mob near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union, and later succumbed to his injuries at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka.

His family, still in shock, stated they had no disputes with anyone, raising fears of targeted attacks on minority communities.

Human rights organisations have expressed deep concern over the rising violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Despite official statements claiming that the government is committed to protecting minorities, ground reports indicate a lack of effective preventive measures. India has repeatedly voiced concern over the “unremitting hostility” towards minorities in its neighbouring country and continues to monitor developments closely.