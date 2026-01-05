LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jd vance mahindra anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei jd vance mahindra anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei jd vance mahindra anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei jd vance mahindra anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
jd vance mahindra anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei jd vance mahindra anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei jd vance mahindra anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei jd vance mahindra anti-minority attacks bangladesh Indian Cricket Brigitte Macron latest news BCB ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

The fifth Hindu man who was killed in Bangladesh was identified as 38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi, a native of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore district in Bangladesh’s Khulna Division. Unidentified assailants opened fire on Rana Pratap while he was present at the busy market. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead on the spot.

Hindu Man Shot in Head in Bangladesh. Photo: X
Hindu Man Shot in Head in Bangladesh. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: January 5, 2026 22:58:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

A Hindu youth was shot dead in broad daylight on Monday evening, triggering panic in Bangladesh’s Jashore district. The incident occurred around 5:45 pm at Kopalia Bazar in Ward No. 17 of Manirampur upazila, leaving the local community shocked and fearful.

You Might Be Interested In

The deceased has been identified as Rana Pratap Bairagi, who was shot dead by unidentified men at the busy market. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead on the spot.

Who was Rana Pratap Bhairagi?

The fifth Hindu man who was killed in Bangladesh was identified as 38-year-old Rana Pratap Bairagi, a native of Arua village in Keshabpur upazila of Jessore district in Bangladesh’s Khulna Division, according to a report by Bangla daily Prothom Alo. 

You Might Be Interested In

Rana Pratap ran an ice-making factory at Kopaliya Bazar in Monirampur and also served as the acting editor of the Narail-based newspaper Dainik BD Khabar, the report added. 

How was Rana Pratap Bhairagi Killed? 

According to eyewitnesses and local police, unidentified assailants opened fire on Rana Pratap while he was present at the busy market. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was declared dead on the spot. 

“Bairagi was shot three times in the head and his throat was slit,” Monirampur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md. Rajiullah Khan was quoted as saying.  

Following the shooting, chaos and fear spread throughout the area, as locals rushed for cover and tried to make sense of the attack. Manirampur Police Station personnel reached the scene promptly and managed to bring the situation under control. 

Khan added that the motive behind the murder was not yet known. This tragic killing comes amid a worrying rise in violent incidents targeting minorities in Bangladesh. In the past three weeks, at least five attacks against Hindus have been reported, highlighting growing communal tensions across the country.  

Death of Hindu businessman 

Earlier, a Hindu businessman, Khokon Chandra Das, was brutally attacked on New Year’s Eve in Shariatpur district. He was stabbed and set on fire by a mob near Keurbhanga Bazar in Koneshwar Union, and later succumbed to his injuries at the National Burn Institute in Dhaka. 

His family, still in shock, stated they had no disputes with anyone, raising fears of targeted attacks on minority communities. 

Human rights organisations have expressed deep concern over the rising violence against Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. Despite official statements claiming that the government is committed to protecting minorities, ground reports indicate a lack of effective preventive measures. India has repeatedly voiced concern over the “unremitting hostility” towards minorities in its neighbouring country and continues to monitor developments closely.

First published on: Jan 5, 2026 10:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshbangladesh killingHindu manRana Pratap Bairagiwho is Rana Pratap Bairagi

RELATED News

THIS 92-Year-Old Judge, Who Once Blocked Trump’s Pro-Gaza Deportations, Will Oversee Deposed Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro’s Case

‘Neither Supported Nor Approved’ By France: Macron Criticises US Tactics In Maduro Capture, Cites Discomfort With Operation’s Method

Where Is Nicolas Maduro’s Wife? Deposed Venezuelan President Arrives At New York Court Alone Escorted By Heavily Armed Officials

‘That Is My Job, Not To Be..’ Why Was Ruben Amorim Sacked As Manchester United Manager? Explosive Reason Leaves Fans Baffled

Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Fifth Attack In Three Weeks Amid Rising Anti-Minority Violence

LATEST NEWS

Mahindra XUV 7XO Launched In India: Check Price, Booking Details, Delivery Timeline And Base Variant Features-All Details Inside

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz To Visit India On January 12–13

Planning for Honeymoon Outfits? Alaya F’s Hot Vacation Wardrobe Has Everyone Talking

Triple Murder Shocks Delhi: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister And Younger Brother, Walks Into Police Station To Make Chilling Confession

Magnus Carlsen Brutally Trolls Manchester United After Ruben Amorim’s Sack, Says ‘Just Took Them A Year To…’

Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh, Fifth Attack In Three Weeks Amid Rising Anti-Minority Violence

Raj Computers Academy Celebrates Three Decades of Impact in IT Skill Education in India

Surbhi Group: Redefining Urban Lifestyle

Building Trust, Brick by Brick: How Samarpan Group Is Shaping Mumbai’s Residential Future

Bihar Horror: After Heated Argument With Husband Over Phone, Wife Poisons Her Children With Pesticide-Stuffed Laddoos, Gets Arrested

Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing
Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing
Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing
Who Was Rana Pratap Bairagi? Hindu Man Shot in Head Triggers Panic as Bangladesh Records Fifth Targeted Killing

QUICK LINKS