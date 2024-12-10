Home
Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Who Is Olivia Ponton? Model Who Called 911 To NFL Star Joe Burrow’s Home Burglary

Model and influencer Olivia Ponton caught the break-in at NFL star Joe Burrow's Cincinnati home as he was away for Monday Night Football. Ponton immediately called 911 after noticing a shattered bedroom window and a ransacked room.

Joe Burrow’s Anderson Township home was burglarized while the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback was away in Dallas for “Monday Night Football,” according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident came to light when IMG model and social media influencer Olivia Ponton discovered the break-in and reported it to authorities. Ponton, who works for Burrow, immediately called 911 upon finding the ransacked home, as detailed in the sheriff’s report.

“Someone broke into my house,” Ponton told dispatchers during the emergency call.

Details Of Break-In

The burglary occurred between 2:30 p.m. and shortly after 8 p.m., according to the incident report. The intruder reportedly gained access by breaking a rear first-floor window and left no fingerprints behind. Ponton discovered the shattered bedroom window and found the room completely ransacked.

Before contacting the police, the 22-year-old model called her mother, Diane Ponton, who also reached out to authorities.

Who Is Olivia Ponton?

While the break-in brought Ponton into the spotlight, her accomplishments as a model and influencer are equally noteworthy. Ponton, originally from Naples, Florida, rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing workout videos online. The Naples High School graduate quickly gained traction on social media, amassing millions of followers across platforms.

With 2.9 million followers on Instagram and 7.6 million on TikTok, Ponton has solidified her position as a social media celebrity. Her success extends beyond digital fame; she has modeled for major brands such as Calvin Klein, Skims, and Love Shack Fancy.

Her financial success is evident—Ponton purchased a $1.2 million New York City apartment in 2022, according to the New York Post.

Featured In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition

In 2022, Ponton achieved a career milestone by being featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition as a Rookie. She described the experience as a “dream come true,” sharing her excitement and nervousness with USA TODAY.

In 2020, Ponton joined the Hype House, a collective of TikTok creators who lived and collaborated in Los Angeles. Though the experience gave her a taste of the “college lifestyle,” she left after two months, describing the atmosphere as “a little much.”

In 2021, Ponton came out as bisexual in an interview with Teen Vogue, stating it felt like she could “finally breathe.” She expressed pride in being part of the LGBTQ+ community and shared her journey openly. Ponton briefly dated Canadian soccer player Kaila Novak, though the relationship ended a few months later.

While the investigation into the break-in continues, Olivia Ponton’s quick thinking brought the incident to light. As a rising star in the modeling and influencer world, her career trajectory shows no signs of slowing down.

ALSO READ | Why Trump’s Economic Plan Could Be Disaster: Biden Speaks Out

Filed under

Joe Burrow NFL Olivia Ponton World news

