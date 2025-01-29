Why Is Zuckerberg’s Meta Paying President Trump $25 Million? Lawsuit Explained As the Parties Reach Settlement

Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump $25 million to settle a lawsuit over the suspension of his Facebook accounts following the January 6 Capitol attack. The resolution comes after a series of efforts by both parties to mend their strained relationship.

Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump $25 million to settle a lawsuit over the suspension of his Facebook accounts.

Meta has agreed to pay President Donald Trump approximately $25 million to resolve a 2021 lawsuit that was filed following the suspension of his Facebook accounts. The lawsuit stemmed from the company’s decision to take Trump’s accounts offline in the aftermath of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Details of the Settlement Between Trump and Meta

According to reports, $22 million of the settlement will be allocated to a fund for Trump’s presidential library, with the remaining balance designated for legal fees and compensation for other plaintiffs involved in the case. These details were reported by The Wall Street Journal, which added that Trump signed the settlement agreement on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg and Trump’s Evolving Relationship

The settlement comes shortly after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was seen with fellow tech billionaires at Trump’s inauguration. In recent months, the two men have seemingly repaired their previously strained relationship. Zuckerberg visited Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida shortly after the 2024 election, marking one of several efforts to rebuild ties between Meta and the new administration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

During their November dinner, sources reveal that Trump brought up the lawsuit with Zuckerberg, indicating that the issue needed to be resolved before he could fully engage with Zuckerberg’s efforts to smooth over relations. This conversation set the stage for the eventual settlement.

Meta: Financial Support and Policy Changes

As part of its renewed relationship with Trump, Meta also made a $1 million donation to his inaugural fund. In addition, Zuckerberg has made several strategic moves to align with Trump’s preferences. In recent months, Zuckerberg has adjusted Meta’s content moderation policies, rolling back restrictions on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads. The company also moved away from third-party fact-checking partnerships and shifted towards an X-style “community notes” approach to content moderation.

Mediation and Legal Resolution

Zuckerberg returned to Florida in early January for a day of mediation to discuss the lawsuit with Trump. During the session, Trump briefly stepped out to attend a sentencing in his high-profile hush-money trial. The mediation process culminated in the settlement agreement.

Also Read: Trump Signs The First Bill Of His Second Presidency: Why Is It Named The Laken Riley Act?