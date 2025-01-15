Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Why Was Red Dye No. 3 Banned? Here Are The Popular Foods Containing This Dye

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially banned the use of Red Dye No. 3, a controversial synthetic food coloring, citing potential cancer risks.

In a landmark decision, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially banned the use of Red Dye No. 3, a controversial synthetic food coloring, citing potential cancer risks. The ban marks the end of a decades-long debate over the safety of erythrosine, a petroleum-derived dye widely used in food, beverages, and medications.

Why Was Red Dye No. 3 Banned?

The FDA’s decision stems from evidence linking the dye to cancer in laboratory animals. “The FDA cannot authorize a food additive or color additive if it has been found to cause cancer in humans or animals,” said Jim Jones, the FDA’s deputy director for human foods. Studies revealed that male rats exposed to high levels of Red Dye No. 3 developed cancer, prompting the FDA to act.

This ruling follows a 2022 petition by the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI), which urged the FDA to revoke approval for the dye’s use in consumable products. Dr. Peter Lurie, president of CSPI, applauded the ban, stating, “At long last, the FDA is ending the regulatory paradox of Red 3 being illegal for use in lipstick but legal to feed to children in candy.”

Timeline for Compliance

Manufacturers have been given time to adjust to the ban:

  • Food products: Reformulation must be completed by January 15, 2027.
  • Ingested medications: Compliance is required by January 18, 2028.
    Imported foods and drugs must also adhere to these new regulations.

Popular Foods Containing Red Dye No. 3

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Branded Foods Database, over 9,000 food products in the U.S. contain Red Dye No. 3. Common examples include:

  • Candies: Brach’s Candy Corn, Pez Candy Assorted Fruit
  • Beverages: Yoo-hoo Strawberry Drink, fruit drinks, and sodas
  • Baked Goods: Entenmann’s Little Bites Party Cake Mini Muffins
  • Protein Shakes and Energy Drinks: Select products in these categories
  • Puddings, Bacon Bits, and Sausages: Some varieties contain the dye

Medications Also Affected

Red Dye No. 3 is not limited to foods. Certain medications may also contain the banned coloring, including:

  • Acetaminophen (pain reliever)
  • Fluoxetine (antidepressant)
  • Gabapentin (anticonvulsant)
  • Omeprazole (heartburn medication)

This Move Was Long Overdue: Experts

While the FDA’s action is being lauded as a significant step toward improving food safety, experts point out that the move was long overdue. Red Dye No. 3 had already been banned in cosmetics decades ago but remained in food and drugs.

As manufacturers reformulate their products, consumers are advised to check ingredient labels and stay informed about potential substitutes. The FDA’s decision ensures a safer food supply, while also urging the industry to prioritize consumer health over cost-cutting measures.

Lifestyle

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

