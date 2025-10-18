Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks

The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Oskar Olausson and sent defenseman Kyle Masters to the San Jose Sharks in exchange on Friday. Olausson, 22, will report to the Iowa Wild of the AHL. He recorded 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 61 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles last season. He originally was a first-round draft pick of the Avalanche in 2021 and played four career games with the NHL club. The Avalanche traded Olausson to the Sharks for forward Danil Gushchin in July. Masters, 22, was drafted by the Wild in the fourth round in 2021. He split last season between the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL and the Iowa Wild of the AHL. –Field Level Media

