LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma Chinese President Xi Jinping Gopichand Padalkar Controversy Gujarat Cabinet leader-of-opposition Bhupendra Patel cabinet Test and T20 fusion Bengaluru Student Rape Afghanistan news Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
LIVE TV
Home > World > Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks

Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks

Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 18, 2025 00:16:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks

The Minnesota Wild acquired forward Oskar Olausson and sent defenseman Kyle Masters to the San Jose Sharks in exchange on Friday. Olausson, 22, will report to the Iowa Wild of the AHL. He recorded 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 61 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles last season. He originally was a first-round draft pick of the Avalanche in 2021 and played four career games with the NHL club. The Avalanche traded Olausson to the Sharks for forward Danil Gushchin in July. Masters, 22, was drafted by the Wild in the fourth round in 2021. He split last season between the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL and the Iowa Wild of the AHL. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 12:16 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Pakistan Launches Fresh Airstrikes In Afghanistan’s Paktika Province After Ceasefire Extension

TRUMP: CHOSE HUNGARY FOR PUTIN MEETING BECAUSE WE LIKE ORBAN

UPDATE 7-Ex Trump adviser Bolton pleads not guilty to mishandling classified information charges

Georgian police raid homes of senior former officials

Stable debt, policy coordination are key for Latam and Caribbean growth, IMF says

LATEST NEWS

Ogier narrowly leads Rovanpera in Central European Rally

New York approves power line for Micron’s $100 billion semiconductor plant

Ray-Ban maker shares hits all-time high as investors bet on Meta AI glasses boom

Stradivarius violin takes spotlight at Brussels concert

Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks

Motor racing-Apple's US F1 deal offers both a big opportunity for growth

Ogier narrowly leads Rovanpera in Central European Rally

Ray-Ban maker shares hits all-time high as investors bet on Meta AI glasses boom

Villa fans divided over decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters

Envoy Air targeted in Oracle-linked hacking campaign

Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks
Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks
Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks
Wild acquire F Oskar Olausson in trade, send D Kyle Masters to Sharks
QUICK LINKS