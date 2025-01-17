Home
Friday, January 17, 2025
Will TikTok Stop Working In U.S. On January 19?

The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a ban on TikTok has sent shockwaves through its massive U.S. user base, with the app set to disappear from app stores starting Sunday, January 19, 2025. As users scramble for alternatives, questions linger about the app’s future and the implications of the ruling.

Will TikTok Stop Working In U.S. On January 19?

The Supreme Court has upheld the law banning TikTok in the United States, citing national security concerns. The decision, set to take effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025, has sparked widespread reactions from users, who are already seeking alternatives and lamenting the impending loss of the popular video-sharing platform.

Below, we address some key questions surrounding this decision and its implications.

Will It Be Removed from My Device?

No, TikTok will not instantly disappear from your phone. However, the app will be removed from app stores, preventing further downloads. Additionally, no updates will be available, which may gradually impact the app’s functionality.

A potential sale of TikTok remains a theoretical possibility, but there has been little indication of progress on this front. If significant steps toward a sale are made, the implementation of the ban could be delayed. However, no substantial developments have been reported so far.

Could President Trump Halt the TikTok Ban?

Donald Trump will be sworn in as president the day after the ban is set to take effect. It remains unclear whether he could or would take action to reverse the decision, but his role in this matter will become evident soon.

The possibility of Lemon8, another app owned by ByteDance, facing a similar ban has been raised, though no formal decisions have been announced.

Several apps offer similar features to TikTok. Popular alternatives include RedNote and Clapper, among others.

Why Is TikTok Being Banned?

The U.S. Justice Department has argued that the ban targets not free speech but the control of a communication platform by a foreign adversary. Officials have expressed concerns that unless TikTok is sold to a U.S.-based entity, the Chinese government could exploit the platform to gather data on American citizens or influence public opinion.

“The Chinese government’s control of TikTok poses a grave threat to national security,” Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar stated during a Supreme Court hearing.

Also Read: TikTok Ban In US Likely To Take Effect This Weekend As Supeme Court Rejects Appeal

Filed under

tiktok tiktok ban

