Friday, September 13, 2024
WNBA Star Caitlin Clark Faces Backlash for Liking Taylor Swift’s Post About Kamala Harris, ‘Is She Endorsing the US VP?’

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is facing backlash after liking a post on Instagram by Taylor Swift that supports. Vice President Kamala Harris.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark is facing significant backlash after liking a post on Instagram by Taylor Swift that supports U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The post, shared by Swift following the Harris versus Donald Trump debate on Tuesday, informed her 280 million followers of her support for Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz. Clark’s decision to like the post has sparked a range of reactions from the public.

Clark’s Response to the Backlash

In response to the controversy, Clark addressed reporters on Wednesday, clarifying her stance. “I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be to just encourage people to register to vote,” Clark explained. She emphasized that her action was not an endorsement but rather an encouragement for civic engagement.

“That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have and that’s the same thing Taylor (Swift) did,” Clark continued. “Continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, the policies that they’re supporting – I think that’s the biggest thing you can do. And that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country,” she added.

Clark’s Rise to Fame

Clark, who was the top pick in this year’s WNBA draft, has gained national prominence over the past two years. Her standout collegiate career at the University of Iowa, marked by record-breaking performances and notable runs in the NCAA Tournament, has elevated her to celebrity status. Her recent move has drawn significant attention, highlighting the intersection of sports and politics.

Public Reaction and Backlash

The decision by Clark to like Swift’s post has not been well received by all. Some of her supporters have voiced their frustration on social media. One X user highlighted the negative comments Clark received, stating, “Oh boy. Caitlin Clark’s Instagram comments are filled with folks angry that she liked Taylor Swift’s post.” The post included a screenshot of hate-filled comments directed at Clark.

Comments on Clark’s social media have included criticism such as, “Please don’t get sucked into politics,” and, “Why did you like Taylor Swift’s post about endorsing Kamala?” Another follower expressed disappointment, saying, “Loved watching you but now I refuse after seeing you support Taylor Swift and Kamala.”

Kamala Harris NCAA Tournament Taylor Swift Tim walz U.S. Vice President WNBA WNBA star Caitlin Clark

