Wednesday, January 22, 2025
World Economic Forum 2025: 78 Million New Jobs By 2030, Skill Gap Must Be Bridged Immediately

By 2030, the global job market will see a net increase of 78 million jobs, with significant growth in sectors like care, education, technology, and renewable energy. However, automation and AI will lead to job losses and a widening skills gap.

The global job market is set for a dramatic shift by 2030, with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Future of Jobs Report 2025 forecasting the creation of 170 million new jobs. However, this will be tempered by the loss of 92 million positions, resulting in a net increase of 78 million jobs.

Job growth is projected to be strongest in sectors like care, education, technology, and renewable energy, while traditional roles are likely to shrink as automation and technology continue to evolve. Key drivers of these shifts include technological advancements, demographic changes, economic pressures, and the transition to a greener economy.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will play a significant role in shaping the future workforce. According to the WEF report, 50% of employers plan to use AI for new job opportunities, but 41% expect workforce reductions due to automation.

Despite the anticipated job losses in some sectors, industries such as technology, data, AI, and renewable energy are expected to experience rapid growth. Additionally, demand for essential frontline workers—such as care providers, farmworkers, delivery drivers, and educators—will remain high.

Conversely, roles in sectors like graphic design and administrative assistance are on the decline, as automation and AI reshape the job market.

The report underscores the urgent need for upskilling to address the growing skills gap, as nearly 40% of the skills needed by 2030 will be new or evolving. Workers will need a blend of technological expertise and human skills like resilience, leadership, and creativity.

The WEF highlights the importance of reskilling and upskilling initiatives, with 59% of the global workforce needing training to meet future job demands. As AI rises, many companies are focusing on upskilling their current workforce, though 41% plan to reduce staff due to automation.

The report also points to geopolitical tensions, economic challenges, and demographic shifts as reshaping labor markets. To navigate these changes, businesses, governments, and educational institutions must collaborate to build a resilient and adaptable global workforce.

“Trends such as generative AI and rapid technological shifts are upending industries and labor markets, creating both unprecedented opportunities and profound risks,” said Till Leopold, Head of Work, Wages, and Job Creation at WEF. “The time is now for businesses and governments to work together, invest in skills, and build an equitable and resilient global workforce.”

