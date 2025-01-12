World’s Oldest 3D Map, Dating Back 20,000 Years, Found In Cave Near Paris

A groundbreaking discovery in the Ségognole 3 cave near Paris revealed what may be the world's oldest 3D map, carved over 20,000 years ago. It is a map of hills and rivers, as well as natural features, pointing to the very advanced environmental knowledge of early man.

A remarkable cave discovery south of Paris is redefining history. What experts believe to be the world’s oldest three-dimensional map, etched more than 20,000 years ago, is revealing a new vision of early human ingenuity. The relic discovered in the Ségognole 3 cave provides critical information about the cognitive abilities and environmental understanding of the Ice Age hunter-gatherers.

Unearthing Prehistoric Map

Archaeologists Médard Thiry and Anthony Milnes from the Ségognole 3 cave made stunning discoveries that were published in the Oxford Journal of Archaeology. They exhibit detailed carvings on the floor of the cave. In fact, they seem to outline a three-dimensional map of Noisy-sur-École. It outlines significant geographical features including hills, rivers, and so forth.

Unlike other known cave art, which was mostly symbolic or artistic, these carvings seem to be a combination of both figurative art and structural alterations. This would mean that the engravings were not only artistic representations but also served practical purposes, such as water management. Some researchers speculate that these alterations may have also held ceremonial significance.

Functional Map Of The Landscape

The three-dimensional map is thought to represent major hydrological features, such as rivers, lakes, and deltas. Scientists believe that it was used by early cultures to map the landscape or organize communal hunts or teach about the local environment.

The strategic location of the cave above the natural resources’ rich École River valley indicates that the works served a purpose beyond mere art, also functioning as valuable survival tools and potentially teaching locals about their surrounds.

The map is especially remarkable for its dynamic nature. Water flowing through sculpted channels and basins brought the map to life, simulating the movement of rivers and tributaries after rainfall. This interaction between water and the landscape model underlines the functionality of the map, demonstrating that early humans may have used it as an educational and practical resource.

Evidence Of Advanced Cognitive Abilities

This great discovery explains the highly advanced cognitive ability of Upper Paleolithic people. The three-dimensional map shows an intelligent understanding of spatial relationships and the environment, reflecting an advanced level of abstract thought. Though there are other engravings that are found in similar places such as the Iberian Peninsula and Ukraine, the Ségognole 3 map is exceptional because of its complexity and functionality.

This is one of the most ancient models different from more conventional portable, two-dimensional arts from the same time. This distinctive combination of natural features and human modifications enhances its importance both as a cultural artifact and a practical tool.

Consequences On Early Human Ingenuity

The Ségognole 3 discovery not only reveals early human innovation in cartography but also challenges traditional views of Paleolithic hunter-gatherers. Far from being survivalists, these early humans were also adept at environmental representation. The ability to create such a detailed map suggests that the prehistoric people of the Upper Paleolithic era had a much more advanced understanding of their world than previously thought.

This finding contributes to the increasing amount of evidence that early humans were not only masters at survival but also capable of symbolic and practical innovation. The Ségognole 3 map is an excellent example of this ingenuity, giving us a glimpse into how they navigated and understood the world around them.

ALSO READ | Elon Musk’s Influence Looms Over Canadian Politics Amid Trudeau’s Resignation