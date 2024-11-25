Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Would You Try A Pizza With Deep-Fried Bullfrog? Pizza Hut In China Debuts Goblin Pizza

Pizza Hut in China takes an unexpected turn to the traditional offerings of pizza, coming with a limited-edition pizza with an unthinkable topping, bullfrog deep-fried.

Would You Try A Pizza With Deep-Fried Bullfrog? Pizza Hut In China Debuts Goblin Pizza

Pizza Hut in China takes an unexpected turn to the traditional offerings of pizza, coming with a limited-edition pizza with an unthinkable topping, bullfrog deep-fried. Global food trend expert David Henke took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to post this unconventional creation with a comment on it as evidence of how the culture was also divergent in food preferences. He had, in fact, stated that “in proof that other countries/cultures prefer to consume different types of proteins, Pizza Hut is offering a pizza topped with a frog for a limited time in China-the frog is trending”.

This one not only has a thick crust and red sauce on the underside but is also heavily laden with parsley. At the very center of this pizza lies a whole fried bullfrog, making it thus uniquely and invitingly interesting. It had with regard to the strange appearance of this dish two halves of hard-boiled eggs sewn with black olives for the fish’s ‘eyes’.

However, despite the great promotions, its very availability remains vague. Pizza Hut still has not put up any further information on its actual website. So, people are just left to wonder when exactly this special would begin. According to a report by the Korean news outlet Maeil Business Newspaper, the pizza was indeed introduced in collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons, and it is called “Goblin Pizza,” named after one of the unique prominent characters in that game.

The pizza has drawn out very heated comments over the Internet, with many expressing their inability to believe in such a combination. One user on Reddit posted a picture of the pizza, getting more people curious, causing argument over what toppings were used. Many immediately wrote negative comments criticizing the dish and calling it “pure blasphemy.” One user commented, “This pizza is a felony,” while another said sarcastically, “Why ruin a pizza like that?”

While most responses were negative, some were sympathetic; one user said: “I wouldn’t get angry if the pizza under the frog would be decent.” Another one joked about the possible fate of that, “You could ribbet this right into the trash.” While, adventurous shout out, “Yo, fried frog legs are so good, maybe shred the frog leg meat next time and add it to the pizza. That would be pretty good.”

This surely has caught hungry eyes all over the world and the other ones that had laughter and curiosity about this new bold offering from Pizza Hut.

