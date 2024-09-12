Xi Jinping May Meet Zelenskiy Next Month Amid Improved Diplomacy, Says Ukrainian Delegate

Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as early as next month, according to a Ukrainian delegate.

Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as early as next month, according to a Ukrainian delegate speaking in Beijing on Thursday. The announcement comes as China hosts its largest annual military diplomacy event, the Xiangshan Forum.

Oleksandr Chalyi, a former deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, stated during one of the forum’s opening sessions that relations between Beijing and Kyiv have seen significant diplomatic progress in recent months, making a meeting between the two leaders increasingly likely.

Highlighting China’s role in supporting European security, Chalyi added, “Now all of us in Ukraine are waiting for some direct contacts between President Zelenskiy and President Xi.”

China has maintained a neutral stance in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, despite its close strategic relationship with Moscow. Beijing notably abstained from attending a peace summit organized by Ukraine in June.

More details awaited.

