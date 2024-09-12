Home
Explore
setting
×
Friday, September 13, 2024
Live Tv

Xi Jinping May Meet Zelenskiy Next Month Amid Improved Diplomacy, Says Ukrainian Delegate

Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as early as next month, according to a Ukrainian delegate.

Xi Jinping May Meet Zelenskiy Next Month Amid Improved Diplomacy, Says Ukrainian Delegate

Chinese President Xi Jinping could meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as early as next month, according to a Ukrainian delegate speaking in Beijing on Thursday. The announcement comes as China hosts its largest annual military diplomacy event, the Xiangshan Forum.

Oleksandr Chalyi, a former deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, stated during one of the forum’s opening sessions that relations between Beijing and Kyiv have seen significant diplomatic progress in recent months, making a meeting between the two leaders increasingly likely.

Highlighting China’s role in supporting European security, Chalyi added, “Now all of us in Ukraine are waiting for some direct contacts between President Zelenskiy and President Xi.”

China has maintained a neutral stance in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, despite its close strategic relationship with Moscow. Beijing notably abstained from attending a peace summit organized by Ukraine in June.

More details awaited.

MUST READ: Lahore HC Dismisses Petition Challenging Utility Store Closures

Tags:

Xi Jinping Zelenskiy

Also Read

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Republican Leader Proposes New School Safety Measures Post Georgia School Shooting

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Dexter: Original Sin: When Will The Prequel Spinoff Release?

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Baseless and Absurd: Adani Group Clarifies On Swiss Bank Report

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Scrub Typhus Claims 3 Lives In Odisha’s Bargarh; Health Officials Investigate

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Hailey Bieber Spends Quality Time With Kylie Jenner For The First Time Since Welcoming Child

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Apple iOS 18 Update Revolutionizes iCloud Mail with Enhanced Cleanup Tools And Unsubscribe Features

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Google’s NotebookLM Launches AI Podcasts For Interactive Research Summaries

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Matilda De Angelis Stars In Citadel: Diana Taking Forward The Priyanka Chopra’s Spy Series

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Three-Tier Panchayat System Is The Backbone Of Development, Says Tripura CM Manik Saha

Eminem Fans Disappointed As Special Guest Fails To Appear At VMAs

Eminem Fans Disappointed As Special Guest Fails To Appear At VMAs

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox