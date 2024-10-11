Zelensky Meets Pope Francis Amid European Tour To Bolster Support For ‘Victory Plan’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met Pope Francis at the Vatican during his European tour to gain support for his "victory plan" to end the war with Russia. They exchanged symbolic gifts, with the pope calling for peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Friday as part of his European diplomatic efforts to gain backing for his proposed “victory plan” aimed at ending the war with Russia. The private meeting, which lasted 35 minutes, was part of Zelensky’s broader tour to strengthen international support as Ukraine faces continued Russian aggression.

During the meeting, Pope Francis presented Zelensky with a bronze plaque that depicted a flower with an inscription reading, “Peace is a fragile flower,” symbolizing the pope’s long-standing call for peace in Ukraine.

In return, Zelensky gifted the pope an oil painting titled “The Massacre of Bucha,” depicting one of the most horrific events in the war where Russian forces committed atrocities against civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha.

Following the exchange of gifts, Zelensky met with Vatican officials, including Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, to discuss the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis.

The Vatican’s statement highlighted discussions on how the war could be brought to an end, leading to a “just and stable peace” in Ukraine. Religious matters were also briefly discussed during the meeting.

Vatican’s Role In The Peace Efforts

Pope Francis has been vocal about his desire for peace in Ukraine, and his involvement in the conflict has included numerous calls for negotiations and humanitarian initiatives.

However, the pope’s earlier comments urging Ukraine to consider the “courage of the white flag” — perceived by some as a suggestion of surrender — sparked criticism from Ukrainian officials. Despite this, Francis remains committed to facilitating prisoner exchanges and fostering diplomatic solutions to the war.

Cardinal Matteo Maria Zuppi has been sent as a special envoy on behalf of the Vatican, with his mission centered around easing tensions between the warring parties. His focus has included efforts to encourage the exchange of prisoners and to address the issue of children forcibly deported from Ukraine to Russia.

Zelensky’s European Diplomatic Push

Zelensky’s visit to the Vatican comes amid a broader European tour aimed at securing support for Ukraine. He met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni earlier in the week.

Zelensky is expected to meet German Chancellor Olaf Scholz next as he seeks further military and financial assistance to sustain Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

While Zelensky has yet to fully disclose his “victory plan,” the timing of his diplomatic push appears to coincide with the approaching U.S. elections, where aid to Ukraine has become a contentious issue. With Russian forces making gains in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the Ukrainian president is focused on rallying support to prevent further losses on the battlefield.

