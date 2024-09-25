Zelensky Urges UN To Force Russia into Peace as Ukraine Faces Escalating Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appealed to the UN asserting that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved through negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a powerful appeal to the United Nations Security Council, asserting that the war in Ukraine will not be resolved through negotiations alone. Speaking during his visit to the United States, Zelensky emphasized that Russia must be “forced into peace” due to its persistent violations of international norms and aggressive actions.

“[Vladimir] Putin has broken so many international norms and rules that he won’t stop on his own,” Zelensky declared. “Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what’s needed, forcing Russia into peace, as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the UN Charter.”

Zelensky also took the opportunity to criticize North Korea and Iran, labeling them as “de facto accomplices” in Russia’s ongoing conflict.

Lammy Condemns Putin’s Invasion

In a parallel statement, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed Zelensky’s sentiments, condemning the invasion of Ukraine as a self-serving act by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Lammy highlighted that the war serves only Putin’s interests, underscoring the widespread international condemnation of Russia’s actions.

Ukrainian Forces Recapture Key Stronghold

Amid Zelensky’s diplomatic efforts, Ukrainian forces have achieved a significant military victory by recapturing a Russian stronghold in the city of Vovchansk, located in the Kharkiv region. The battle was reportedly intense, involving hand-to-hand combat in densely populated areas, according to Ukrainian military officials.

This victory is a crucial development in Ukraine’s ongoing struggle to reclaim territory occupied by Russian forces since the invasion began in 2022.

Escalating Conflict in Vuhledar

In another part of eastern Ukraine, Russian forces have been accused of employing “scorched earth” tactics as they attempt to capture the strategically important town of Vuhledar. The fighting in Vuhledar has become increasingly fierce, with both sides reporting heavy casualties.

Russian military bloggers and state media have claimed that Russian troops have entered Vuhledar and have begun storming the town. While Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed these reports, they have acknowledged ongoing combat in the area. Ukrainian military reports indicate that Russian forces launched eight separate attacks around Vuhledar, with Ukrainian defenders successfully repelling half of them.

US Pledges Continued Support for Ukraine

As the conflict intensifies, the United States has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Ukraine. A senior State Department official, speaking anonymously, assured that the US “will find a way” to utilize approximately $6 billion in military aid designated for Ukraine before the end of President Joe Biden’s term in January. The official expressed confidence that the remaining funds would not go unused, even as the fiscal year’s end on September 30 approaches.

Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Reports indicate that Russian forces have begun making advances in the eastern Ukrainian town of Vuhledar, a key target in the ongoing conflict. The town, located in the Donbas region, has resisted Russian assaults since the war’s outset, but recent developments suggest that Russian troops are making significant inroads.

Pro-Russian military bloggers have claimed that Russian units have entered Vuhledar and initiated a full-scale assault on the town. The Russian defense ministry has reported victories in nearby settlements, stating that its forces have improved their tactical positions in the region. However, details on the situation in Vuhledar remain scarce, with Ukrainian forces continuing to fight back against the Russian advance.

Pokrovsk: The Next Battlefield

As Russian forces focus on capturing Vuhledar, the city of Pokrovsk has become the next critical battleground. Situated in the eastern Donetsk region, Pokrovsk is viewed as key to controlling the area. The town has been a major objective for Russian troops, who have launched repeated assaults in an effort to break through Ukrainian defenses.

The capture of Pokrovsk would significantly disrupt Ukraine’s defensive lines and supply routes in the region. Facing relentless bombardment, both soldiers and civilians in Pokrovsk are bracing for a prolonged and bloody siege.