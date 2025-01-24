Zelensky Warns Of Putin’s ‘Manipulation’ Of Trump On Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to “manipulate” former U.S. President Donald Trump. This follows Putin’s recent praise for Trump and his statement expressing a willingness to engage in talks with the U.S. leader. Zelensky’s comments on Friday were made during his daily evening address on social media, as tensions around the war in Ukraine continue to rise.

Zelensky Accuses Putin of Trying to Manipulate Trump’s Peace Efforts

Zelensky firmly rejected any efforts by Putin to manipulate the United States’ desire for peace. He stated, “He wants to manipulate the desire of the President of the United States of America to achieve peace.” Zelensky expressed confidence that Putin’s manipulative tactics would not succeed any longer, emphasizing that Ukraine and its allies would not allow Russia to dictate the terms of peace.

The war, which began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has led to immense suffering and a breakdown in relations between Russia and Western nations. Zelensky asserted that Putin remains committed to continuing the war and trying to manipulate world leaders, undermining efforts for a peaceful resolution.

Putin Praises Trump and Suggests Peace Talks

Earlier in the week, Putin praised Trump as a “smart” and “pragmatic” leader who might have prevented the conflict if he had been president during the initial stages. Putin did not specify when he would seek talks with Trump, but Russia has said it is awaiting signals from the U.S. to initiate any such discussions.

Putin also repeated Trump’s controversial claim that he won the 2020 U.S. Presidential election, which remains unsubstantiated. “I cannot but agree with him that if he had been president — if his victory hadn’t been stolen in 2020 — then maybe there would not have been the crisis in Ukraine that emerged in 2022,” Putin stated.

Trump’s Response: Pressure on Russia and Sanctions

Donald Trump, now back in the political spotlight after his inauguration, has called the ongoing war in Ukraine “ridiculous” and threatened Russia with significant economic sanctions if it does not cease its offensive. In a recent Fox News interview, Trump stated, “If they don’t settle this war soon, like almost immediately, I’m going to put massive tariffs on Russia, and massive taxes, and also big sanctions.”

Trump also suggested that lowering oil prices could bring an end to the war, stating, “If the price came down, the Russia-Ukraine war would end immediately.” However, Putin rejected this assertion, stating, “I have a hard time imagining there will be decisions taken that are detrimental to the American economy.”

Continued Hostilities Despite Trump’s Calls for Peace

Despite Trump’s calls for a quick resolution, both sides have shown no indication of de-escalating hostilities. Trump had previously claimed he could end the war in “24 hours” if he were in power, but his inauguration has not led to a reduction in conflict.

Ukraine has voiced strong opposition to any peace talks that exclude its participation. Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office, stated, “He (Putin) wants to negotiate the fate of Europe — without Europe. And he wants to talk about Ukraine without Ukraine.” Yermak made it clear that Ukraine would not be left out of discussions about its own future, adding, “This is not going to happen. Putin needs to come back to reality himself, or he will be brought back.”

The Toll of the Conflict: Attacks and Casualties

As the political rhetoric continues, the violence on the ground shows no signs of stopping. On Friday, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian aerial attacks near Kyiv killed three people and wounded several others. The attacks targeted civilian areas, with fragments from a drone striking a 10-story residential building. Emergency services confirmed the deaths, with rescue workers working to recover the victims’ bodies.

In addition to the attacks in Kyiv, Russia has faced a drone strike from Ukraine, which targeted multiple regions, including an oil refinery, power station facilities, and an electronics plant. State media in Russia reported that a microelectronics factory had halted work after six Ukrainian drones damaged production and storage facilities in the Bryansk region.