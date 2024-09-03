Zelenskyy Says Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine Military College Kills 41 In Poltava, Scores Wounded

Russian missiles and drones again traversed Ukrainian skies on Monday night, resulting in at least 44 killings, with 41 of those deaths occurring in an attack on a military college in Poltava.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed the attack via his official Telegram channel on Tuesday morning. He stated that, according to preliminary reports, two ballistic missiles had struck the Poltava Military Communications Institute and a nearby hospital, resulting in at least 41 deaths and over 180 injuries.

Zelenskyy announced that he had ordered a full and prompt investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko reported on Telegram that 25 people had been rescued from the attack site so far, including 11 who were pulled from under the rubble.

Three Iskander ballistic missiles fired

The Ukrainian air force reported on Telegram that Russia had fired three Iskander ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea, one Kh-59/69 air-launched missile from Russia’s western Kursk region, and 35 Iranian-made Shahed attack drones from two areas in Kursk and Crimea.

The air force indicated that Ukrainian air defenses had downed 27 drones, with six more lost.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry stated that a 38-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in a strike on a hotel complex in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia. Two other family members—the father and a 13-year-old girl—were initially buried under rubble but later recovered. Both are in serious condition and have been hospitalized.

Further north, in the city of Dnipro, a Russian missile attack resulted in one fatality and at least six injuries, according to the Interior Ministry.

The Ukrainian air defense units were active overnight in Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, and the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, as reported by the air force.

Can Ukraine finally use Western weapons against Russia?

The escalation of Russia’s long-range attacks on Ukrainian military, infrastructure, and civilian targets has led Kyiv to seek permission from its Western partners, particularly the U.S., to use Western weapons against Russian airfields and launch sites.

Although Ukraine has achieved notable successes with domestically produced drones and missiles, Zelenskyy has consistently emphasized the need for more advanced capabilities. He mentioned that to compel Russia to pursue peace, Ukraine requires effective tools to end the occupation and occupiers.

In response to a deadly Russian guided bomb strike on Kharkiv the previous week, Zelenskyy stated in his nightly video address that such attacks could only be halted by targeting Russian military airfields, bases, and logistical operations.

He noted that discussions with partners on this issue occur daily, and emphasized the need to persuade and present arguments to support these actions. Zelenskyy concluded that reducing Russia’s aerial strike capabilities would be a significant step towards forcing Russia to seek an end to the war and achieve a just peace.

Educational facility or military training center?

The Ukrainian president has stated that the recent strikes targeted an educational facility and a hospital. However, online reports suggest that one of the buildings might have been a military training center.

Kyiv’s defense ministry has urged everyone to remain calm and rely solely on official information. Poltava’s regional leader, Philip Pronin, has expressed condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the attacks.

Pronin described Tuesday as a “terrible day for Poltava” in a statement on Telegram. He has also encouraged Ukrainians to donate blood if possible.

There is also speculation online about a parade occurring at the time of the strike.

Poltava, located in central-eastern Ukraine, has not been as heavily impacted by Russian attacks as cities like Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, or Sumy. This situation has drastically changed in a tragic manner today.

The city, which has been relatively calm until now, houses important military facilities, including training centers. Reports indicate that Russia had used reconnaissance drones before the missile strike.

