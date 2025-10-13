LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Ahoi Ashtami 2025 Star Rise Time in Delhi NCR: When will tara and moonrise in Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad? Shubh mahurat and more

Ahoi Ashtami 2025 is observed on Monday, October 13, with mothers fasting and praying to Ahoi Mata for the well-being and longevity of their children. The fast is traditionally broken after sighting the stars (tara) and the moon. In Greater Noida, the star rise is at 6:17 PM IST, while moonrise occurs at 11:20 PM IST. The puja muhurat is from 5:53 PM to 7:08 PM IST, which is considered the most auspicious time for performing rituals. Observing the fast at these times ensures proper adherence to tradition. Exact timings may vary slightly based on your location.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 13, 2025 13:36:23 IST

Ahoi Ashtami 2025, which will be on October 13, is an important Hindu celebration when mothers keep a vrat (fast) for their children’s health and well-being. Central to the celebration are rituals for the viewing of the tara/star and the moon to determine when devotees will break their fast.

City-wise Tara/Star Rise and Moonrise Time

Most devotee observers break the fast after they have seen the first tara (star) on Ahoi Ashtami. In 2025, the tara/star rise is expected to happen around 6:17 PM IST for most major cities. The moonrise is expected much later at 11:20 PM IST. Prominent city timings for tara/star rise are below:

  • Delhi: 6:17 PM
  • Mumbai: 6:20 PM
  • Gurgaon: 6:20 PM
  • Noida: 6:20 PM
  • Kolkata: 6:08 PM
  • Bangalore: 6:17 PM
  • Hyderabad: 6:17 PM
  • Jaipur: 6:20 PM
  • Ahmedabad: 6:20 PM
  • Lucknow: 6:17 PM

Much of North, West, and Central India is in the tara/star rise window of 6:08-6:20 PM IST. While moonrise is at 11:20 PM IST across India (a uniform time), the tradition for Ahoi Ashtami is to end the fast upon observing the tara/star. 

Puja Muhurat and Vrat Details

The puja muhurat for Ahoi Mata generally occurs in the evening, quite often between 5:53 PM and 7:08 PM IST. Devotees will create a sacred place, draw Ahoi Mata’s image, and offer water, flowers, sweets, and prayers. A fast is kept from sunrise, meaning no food or water is consumed, and broken as Ahoi Mata is offered water from the puja window by sighting the tara/star. This year, on Ahoi Ashtami, the Ashtami Tithi will commence at 12:24 PM on October 13 and close at 11:09 AM on October 14. 

Ritual Practices and Importance

Ahoi Ashtami is defined by a sense of maternal love: mothers wake early, often bathe ritualistically, and begin food preparations for the evening puja. The fast is complete when the tara/star has been sighted and water ceremoniously offered to Ahoi Mata. In some traditions, the fast also concludes after moonrise; however, most fasts are not broken until the star has been sighted. This practice holds a special meaning for this festival. In addition, devotees will gather to listen to the vrata katha (sacred story) to become familiar with maternal words of benevolence and pray for their children.

Disclaimer: Local meteorological conditions may affect star and moon visibility, so refer to community or temple notifications for precise timings before breaking the fast. Those with health conditions should consult elders or experts before fasting.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 1:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ahoi Ashtami 2025Ahoi Ashtami fastingAhoi Ashtami ritualsAhoi Mata Vratauspicious timingsGreater Noida Ahoi AshtamiHindu fasting 2025indian festivals 2025Moon sighting Ahoi AshtamiMoonrise timeOctober 2025 festivalspuja muhuratStar sighting Ahoi AshtamiTara rise timeVrat breaking time

