Chandra Grahan on Shradh 2025 Day 1: Do's and Don'ts Everyone Should Know & Why its Called Blood Moon

Chandra Grahan on Shradh 2025 Day 1: Do’s and Don’ts Everyone Should Know & Why its Called Blood Moon

India will going to witness a rare event of total lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, during which the Moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse, also known as Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan which will bring significant changes for all zodiac signs.

The eclipse, also known as Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan which will bring significant changes for all zodiac signs. (Representative Image: Pinterest)
The eclipse, also known as Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan which will bring significant changes for all zodiac signs. (Representative Image: Pinterest)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: September 6, 2025 17:08:44 IST

India will going to witness a rare event of total lunar eclipse on September 7, 2025, during which the Moon will pass through the Earth’s shadow. The eclipse, also known as Blood Moon or Chandra Grahan which will bring significant changes for all zodiac signs. Each zodiac sign is going to experience unique shifts, so you need to be careful about what to do and what not to do. This time, Chandra Grahan falls on the first day of Shradh 2025. 

Chandra Grahan 2025: Timings 

People can witness the Chandra Grahan tomorrow night from 11 pm IST. The total lunar eclipse or the blood moon phase will start from 11 pm and last till 12:22 am on September 8, 2025. 

You won’t need any special equipment to view the lunar eclipse, but the use of binoculars and a telescope may enhance the view. 

Chandra Grahan 2025: Why it’s Called Blood Moon 

A total lunar eclipse is often called a Blood Moon because of the reddish color of the Moon. During a Chandra Grahan, the Earth moves directly between the sun and the moon, which blocks the direct sunlight from reaching the Moon. 

Chandra Grahan 2025: Do’s to Follow

1. Engage in meditation, bhajans, and kirtans to harness the spiritual energy.

2. Chant Chandra Dev mantras to reduce lunar afflictions during the eclipse and sutak period.

3. Take a ritual bath before and after the eclipse to cleanse the body and soul.

4. Purify idols using Gangajal or plain water if Gangajal is unavailable.

5. Sprinkle Gangajal around the home after the eclipse to eliminate negativity.

6. Recite the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, especially if suffering from illness or mental distress.

7. Hanuman Chalisa and Bajrang Baan are recommended for protection from negative energies.

8. Pregnant women should keep a coconut filled with water in their laps before the eclipse, later immersing it in flowing water to protect the unborn child.

Chandra Grahan 2025: Don’ts to Avoid

1. Avoid all auspicious activities, including weddings, housewarmings, and new ventures.

2. Do not cook or eat food during the eclipse period.

3. Abstain from physical intimacy during the eclipse and sutak phases.

4. Refrain from touching idols or sacred objects during the eclipse.

5. Avoid touching the Tulsi plant or visiting temples.

6. Stay out of temples during the eclipse.

7. Do not handle sharp objects like knives or scissors during this time.

Chandra Grahan on Shradh 2025 Day 1: Do's and Don'ts Everyone Should Know & Why its Called Blood Moon

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

QUICK LINKS