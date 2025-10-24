LIVE TV
Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi: Full List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR, Where You Can Go for Morning Prayers During the Festival

Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi: Full List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR, Where You Can Go for Morning Prayers During the Festival

Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi: Chhath Puja is finally here, and this year, the Delhi Government is all set for grand celebrations. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across India on October 25, Saturday. The festival sees thousands of devotees gather at ghats and artificial ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God. Devotees can check the full list below for Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR, where they can go for morning prayers during the Chhath Puja festival.

Full List of Chhath Puja 2025 ghats in Delhi NCR. (Representative Image: Unsplash)
Full List of Chhath Puja 2025 ghats in Delhi NCR. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: October 24, 2025 17:39:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi: Full List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR, Where You Can Go for Morning Prayers During the Festival

Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi: Chhath Puja is finally here, and this year, the Delhi Government is all set for grand celebrations. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across India on October 25, Saturday. The festival sees thousands of devotees gather at ghats and artificial ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God. 

Chhath Puja 2025: Date, Tithi, and Shubh Muhurat 

According to Dirk Panchang, the Chhath Puja 2025 Suraj Arghya will be celebrated on October 27. 

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunrise Muhurat: 6:28 am 

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunset Muhurat: 5:42 am 

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunrise): 6:29 am 

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunset): 5:41 pm

Chhath Puja Day 3 Sandhya Arghya Muhurat: 5:40 pm 

Chhath Puja Day 4 Usha Arghya Muhurat: 6:30 am 

List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR

Devotees can check the full list below for Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR, where they can go for morning prayers during the Chhath Puja festival. 

S.No.

Chhath Puja Ghat

Location

Type

1

Yamuna Ghat (ITO)

Central Delhi

Riverbank

2

Hathi Ghat

Near Yamuna Bank

Riverbank

3

Sonia Vihar Ghat

North-East Delhi

Riverbank

4

Pitampura Ghat

North-West Delhi

Designated Puja Ghat

5

Dwarka Chhath Ghat

West Delhi

Community/Pond

6

Wazirabad Ghat

North Delhi

Riverbank

7

Mayur Vihar Phase-2 Ghat

East Delhi

Community/Pond

8

Kalindi Kunj Ghat

South-East Delhi

Riverbank

9

Punjabi Bagh Ghat

West Delhi

Community Ground

10

Sarita Vihar Ghat

South Delhi

Community/Pond

*Table created with ChatGPT 

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 5:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi: Full List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR, Where You Can Go for Morning Prayers During the Festival

QUICK LINKS