Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi: Full List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR, Where You Can Go for Morning Prayers During the Festival

Chhath Puja 2025 in Delhi: Chhath Puja is finally here, and this year, the Delhi Government is all set for grand celebrations. Chhath Puja will be celebrated across India on October 25, Saturday. The festival sees thousands of devotees gather at ghats and artificial ponds to offer prayers to the Sun God.

Chhath Puja 2025: Date, Tithi, and Shubh Muhurat

According to Dirk Panchang, the Chhath Puja 2025 Suraj Arghya will be celebrated on October 27.

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunrise Muhurat: 6:28 am

Chhath Puja Day 1 Sunset Muhurat: 5:42 am

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunrise): 6:29 am

Chhath Puja Day 2 Kharna Muhurat (Sunset): 5:41 pm

Chhath Puja Day 3 Sandhya Arghya Muhurat: 5:40 pm

Chhath Puja Day 4 Usha Arghya Muhurat: 6:30 am

List of Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR

Devotees can check the full list below for Chhat Maiya Surya Ghat in Delhi NCR, where they can go for morning prayers during the Chhath Puja festival.

S.No. Chhath Puja Ghat Location Type 1 Yamuna Ghat (ITO) Central Delhi Riverbank 2 Hathi Ghat Near Yamuna Bank Riverbank 3 Sonia Vihar Ghat North-East Delhi Riverbank 4 Pitampura Ghat North-West Delhi Designated Puja Ghat 5 Dwarka Chhath Ghat West Delhi Community/Pond 6 Wazirabad Ghat North Delhi Riverbank 7 Mayur Vihar Phase-2 Ghat East Delhi Community/Pond 8 Kalindi Kunj Ghat South-East Delhi Riverbank 9 Punjabi Bagh Ghat West Delhi Community Ground 10 Sarita Vihar Ghat South Delhi Community/Pond

