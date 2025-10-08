LIVE TV
Home > Astrology > Chhath Puja 2025: Rituals, Dates & Fasting Schedule

Chhath Puja 2025: Rituals, Dates & Fasting Schedule

Chhath Puja 2025 will be celebrated from October 25 to October 28, honoring Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. The four-day festival includes Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya. Devotees follow strict rituals, including a 36-hour fast without water, and offer prayers to the setting and rising sun. The festival emphasizes purity, faith, and gratitude, symbolizing harmony between humans and nature.

Chhath Puja 2025: Rituals, Dates & Fasting Schedule

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: October 8, 2025 18:07:11 IST

Chhath Puja 2025: Rituals, Dates & Fasting Schedule

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. It is observed especially in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal. The festival focuses on purity, devotion, and strict fasting as devotees seek blessings for the health and prosperity of their families.

Dates & Daily Timeline

Here’s the expected schedule for Chhath Puja 2025:

  • Nahay Khay – Saturday, October 25, 2025: The first day begins with a ritual bath and the preparation of a simple satvik meal.
  • Kharna – Sunday, October 26, 2025: On this day devotees break their fast in the evening with offerings like kheer and fruits, then begin a 36-hour fast (nirjala vrat).
  • Sandhya Arghya (Evening Offering) – Monday, October 27, 2025: Devotees gather at river banks or ghats to offer prayers to the setting sun.
  • Usha Arghya (Morning Offering) – Tuesday, October 28, 2025: The fast concludes with prayers to the rising sun, followed by breaking the fast and sharing prasad.

Importance of Kharna

The Kharna day holds special significance in Chhath Puja. “Kharna” literally means purity, and devotees are expected to observe complete cleanliness and sacredness on this day. Many believe that on this very day, Chhathi Maiya enters the homes of worshippers. The rituals performed during Kharna symbolize devotion, surrender, and the beginning of deep spiritual practice for the following days.

How Kharna is Performed

  • Devotees (usually women) cook kheer (rice with milk and jaggery) using new firewood and traditional clay or brass utensils.
  • Along with kheer, roti, thekua, and other prasad items like fruits are prepared.
  • These offerings are first dedicated to Chhathi Maiya and then consumed by the worshippers and their families.
  • After this meal, the long nirjala fast begins, lasting through the night and into the next day without water.

Fasting & Rituals Over the Four Days

  • Nahay Khay: The first day involves a holy bath and preparation of simple food. Devotees aim to start the period with purity and devotion.
  • Kharna: The key fasting day where offerings are made and the strict fast starts after the evening meal.
  • Sandhya Arghya: Worship at sunset by the river, as devotees stand in water and sing folk songs while offering arghya to the sun.
  • Usha Arghya: At sunrise, final offerings are made, and the fast is broken. Prasad is shared, and the festival’s rituals conclude.

Key Takeaways

Chhath Puja is a deeply spiritual observance rooted in devotion, sacrifice, and faith in nature’s power—especially the sun. Each day of the festival has its own significance, with Kharna being central to the fasting and ritual structure. The four days unite communities, families, and individuals in worship, gratitude, and purification.

This article is based on available information from cultural and online sources for general awareness. Dates and rituals may vary by region and local tradition. Readers are advised to confirm details with official or community announcements before making religious or travel plans.

