Diwali 2025 in UP: Laxmi Puja, Ganesh Puja & Aarti Timings for Lucknow, Varanasi, Meerut & More

Introduction

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated across Uttar Pradesh on Monday, October 20, 2025. From Kanpur to Varanasi, people are preparing to welcome Goddess Laxmi with love and devotion. Here is the city-wise Muhurat timings of Ganesh Puja, Laxmi Puja and Aarti for this Diwali 2025.

Date and Time

Diwali / Laxmi Puja Date: Monday, 20 October 2025

Amavasya Tithi: Begins 3:44 PM on October 20 and ends 5:54 PM on October 21

Laxmi Puja Muhurat: 7:05 PM – 8:15 PM IST

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM IST

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:05 PM – 9:00 PM IST

City-wise Shubh Muhurat for Laxmi Puja in Uttar Pradesh (Approximate)

City Laxmi Puja Muhurat Ganesh Puja (Before Laxmi Puja) Aarti (After Laxmi Puja) Lucknow 7:05 PM – 8:15 PM 6:40 PM – 7:00 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM Kanpur 7:04 PM – 8:14 PM 6:38 PM – 6:58 PM 8:18 PM – 8:33 PM Varanasi 7:06 PM – 8:16 PM 6:42 PM – 7:02 PM 8:22 PM – 8:37 PM Allahabad 7:05 PM – 8:15 PM 6:40 PM – 7:00 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM Agra 7:05 PM – 8:15 PM 6:40 PM – 7:00 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM Ghaziabad 7:06 PM – 8:16 PM 6:42 PM – 7:02 PM 8:22 PM – 8:37 PM Meerut 7:04 PM – 8:14 PM 6:38 PM – 6:58 PM 8:18 PM – 8:33 PM Aligarh 7:05 PM – 8:15 PM 6:40 PM – 7:00 PM 8:20 PM – 8:35 PM Moradabad 7:06 PM – 8:16 PM 6:42 PM – 7:02 PM 8:22 PM – 8:37 PM Bareilly 7:04 PM – 8:14 PM 6:38 PM – 6:58 PM 8:18 PM – 8:33 PM

Note: Timings are approximate. Local sunset and priestly traditions may slightly alter the exact muhurat.

How to Perform the Puja

Ganesh Puja

Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a clean altar. Offer modaks, ladoos, and flowers. Light a diya and incense sticks. Recite Ganesh mantras. Conclude with an arati.

Laxmi Puja

Clean the puja area and decorate with flowers and diyas. Place idols or pictures of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha. Offer sweets, fruits, and coins. Light diyas and incense sticks. Chant mantras: “Om Shreem Mahalakshmiye Namah.” End the puja with arati.

Arati

Performed at the end of the puja, with devotional songs and waving a lamp in front of the deities.

Festival of Lights Celebrations in UP

Temples & Homes: Cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya are lit with thousands of diyas and lanterns, creating a spiritual ambiance.

Markets: Local markets in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Agra are bustling with shopping for sweets, decorations, and gifts.

Fireworks: Communities organize safe fireworks displays in the evening.

Cultural Programs: Many areas host traditional music, dance, and Diwali-themed events.

Disclaimer

The timings mentioned above are based on general Panchang data and may vary slightly depending on local sunset times and priestly traditions. Devotees are advised to confirm the exact muhurat with their local temple or pandit before performing rituals.