Numerology Horoscope Today, (01 Oct 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On Try To Avoid Controversial Matter

Today Horoscope 01 October 2025: A new month begins today. The first day of the new month will help some zodiac signs stay connected to their work, religious duties, and social activities. Regarding today’s planetary positions, there is Purvashadha Nakshatra and Atigandha Yoga. The Moon will remain in Sagittarius until 2:27 pm, after which it will enter Saturn’s zodiac sign, Capricorn. Today is Ashwin Shukla Navami Tithi, the ninth day of Navratri, known as Mahanavami, and it marks the last day of Durga Puja and Navratri. Know the daily horoscope for all 12 zodiac signs.

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Horoscope Today For All The Zodiac Signs (Daily Horoscope)

Aries Horoscope

Today brings relief for Aries people; they will get a break from their hectic schedule. Given the planetary positions, the business community will dominate. Young people will be very busy; some important work may require them to rush around all day. From a family perspective, the day is good, with opportunities to enjoy time with loved ones. Seasonal illnesses may force you to visit a doctor, so be mindful of your health.

Taurus Horoscope

Presence at work will be essential for those born under this sign. Old disputes could create significant problems for businesspeople. Young people should listen to their hearts when it comes to love relationships; outsiders’ comments could create distance. Be prepared to host guests, as unexpected arrivals are possible. Health will be fine, and you’ll be able to enjoy the day to your heart’s content.

Gemini Horoscope

Gemini people are going to be hard-working; you may have to devote more time to your workplace today. Don’t hesitate to seek help from your father in business; he has more experience than you, so his advice is more important to you. Young people should use vehicles with caution; there’s a risk of injuries to their hands and feet. A marriage proposal may come for your child; avoid being hasty in such matters. Heart patients should try to stay as happy as possible, as increased strain on the heart can worsen their health.

Cancer Horoscope

Previous work experience will help people of this zodiac sign secure a good job or a higher position. You will receive support from your spouse and children at work. Their support will reduce your workload and make you feel more relaxed. Young people should avoid interfering in others’ affairs, as this could cause serious problems. Be mindful of your parents’ dignity, as your words may inadvertently hurt them today. There’s a possibility of allergies, so take necessary precautions when consuming food and drinks.

Leo Horoscope

Leo’s habit of being late can cause embarrassment, try to improve this habit in time. Considering the planetary positions, the day is auspicious for businessmen; new doors of financial resources will open. Young people may feel frustrated and surrounded by negativity if they don’t achieve the desired success. Partners may hide some things, so try to talk to them; they may be hesitant to tell you something. You may get a chance to enjoy your favorite food for lunch or dinner today, but you should keep your food light so that you don’t suffer from indigestion.

Virgo Horoscope

Staying up to date with new technologies is essential for career advancement, so strive to update yourself. Businesspeople should carefully store their goods, as they may face numerous challenges from storing to selling them. Young people may make the mistake of wasting precious time worrying unnecessarily. A change in behavior is needed; try to adjust to others, otherwise your behavior may upset family members. Health conditions are favorable, but adhere to your daily routine and be sure to practice yoga and pranayama.

Libra Horoscope

A normal day for Libra professionals. Businesspeople should keep their customers happy, maintain a polite conversation and behavior with them, which will ensure long-term relationships. Young people should remain confident and cheerful, as only being happy internally will allow them to fully contribute to their work. Pregnant women should take care of their health and avoid crowded places. There is a risk of weakened immunity, so prioritize a balanced and nutritious diet.

Scorpio Horoscope

People of this zodiac sign should focus on their work rather than their salary, as learning is more important at this time. Those in transport should be cautious; you may face some difficulties today. Young people should perform their responsibilities well, otherwise your work may be delegated to someone else. Your relationship with your elder brothers will be very good, which will benefit you in the future. It is advisable to avoid traveling. There is a possibility of cold-related illnesses, so you should avoid excessively cold things.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Due to time constraints, Sagittarius people will try to complete tasks through shortcuts. Opportunities for financial gain are emerging for businessmen; be alert and take advantage of these opportunities. Young people will share their thoughts with a close relative to relieve their stress. You may consider discussing love marriage at home, which may be met with support from some and opposition from others. There is a risk of bone injury, so perform all tasks with caution and avoid lifting heavy objects at all times.

Capricorn Horoscope

Those born under this sign should maintain good relations with their colleagues, and if it’s someone’s birthday, don’t forget to wish them well. Businesspeople should be cautious about the activities of their opponents and avoid taking them lightly. Young people will find luck favoring them, and with a little hard work, they will achieve greater success today. You are likely to receive benefits or gifts from your older siblings. If you suffer from stomach ailments, it’s best to avoid eating fatty foods, as they may become ill.

Aquarius Horoscope

Aquarius people are likely to have arguments with female colleagues; try to avoid controversial matters. Those in partnership should maintain transparency in accounting matters. Young people may extend a friendly hand to a new person, and given the planetary positions, you are likely to receive a similar response. When traveling, be mindful of safety, especially when you are with your spouse or family. If you are focused on weight management, consider exercising and eating well.

Pisces Horoscope

People born under the supervision of their seniors, so approach their tasks with caution. Businesspeople are looking for new opportunities, and they should remain vigilant. Young people will be active in their careers, receiving full support from their siblings. This is a good day for women; their demands will not only be heard but will also be met with increased emphasis. Despite your busy schedule, you should definitely practice yoga and pranayama.

By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

