Numerology Horoscope Today, (18 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses To Pay Attention To Your Financial Matters

Aaj Ka Rashifal, November 18, 2025: Daily horoscopes help people of all zodiac signs plan their day better. Today is Margashirsha Krishna Chaturdashi Tithi, Swati Nakshatra, and Ayushmaan Yoga, and the Moon will be in Libra. Planetary positions are influencing every aspect of your life, telling you how to stay alert at work and how to profit in business. Will you receive good news today, or are you prepared to face challenges? Read the detailed prediction based on your zodiac sign and learn easy ways to improve your day.

Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

Aries Horoscope

Employed people will work with prudence and confidence. Businesspeople will be focused on their work due to the steady flow of money. Good ideas for business expansion will emerge, and you should implement them. Young people can share their thoughts with friends or love partners to unwind. They may receive news of a new guest arriving in the family, and marriageable couples may also be able to arrange a relationship. If you already have health problems, seek strict treatment and adhere to a regular routine; negligence can worsen them.

Taurus Horoscope

You will be energetic at work and strive to fulfill your responsibilities honestly. Your self-confidence will be high, and this energy will motivate you to move forward. Given the planetary positions, new business offers are likely. This is a good day for students; your performance will be excellent. Avoid using derogatory words against anyone in your family. You should avoid consuming excessively cold foods.

Gemini Horoscope

You will achieve success in professional meetings. You have a strong desire to achieve everything, and luck is also on your side. You will need to work hard to achieve it. If you get an opportunity to learn something new, don’t let it go. Respond to others’ words with love today. There’s a possibility of theft or loss of valuables at home; be alert. If you have field work, keep your head covered, as exposure to the cold can weaken your health.

Cancer Horoscope

The atmosphere at work may make you consider changing jobs, but you are advised to avoid such a decision. Financial losses are possible, so you should only make decisions after consulting. If you’re considering something new, do so. Family peace may be disrupted, and conflicts with loved ones may arise. You should avoid domestic tensions and avoid sharing personal matters with anyone. Take care of your hair, as hair loss may increase.

Leo Horoscope

Your superiors are evaluating your work, so work carefully, as your talent could open doors to promotion. Focus on utilizing your energy and completing demanding tasks. Colleagues may create obstacles, so you need to be vigilant while communicating with them. Young people should avoid letting their moods get spoiled if things go wrong; control your anger. If persistent headaches persist, don’t take them lightly; consult a doctor.

Virgo Horoscope

Work diligently; Lord Ganesha will bless you. Today is a normal day; pay attention to your financial matters. This is a good time to gain knowledge. If you’re considering pursuing a course related to education, this is an auspicious day. New relationships will strengthen. Your mind is filled with joy and love, and your partner will be very impressed. There’s a possibility of going on a trip with your family. Your health may be negatively affected by fashion. If you have to go out, be sure to wear woolen clothing.

Libra Horoscope

Given the planetary positions, you may feel a little depressed. Your efforts at work may be overlooked by your superiors. Stay active and focus on your work today. Don’t let laziness take over. The more young people work, the brighter their future will be. Family life will be normal, but you may be a little worried about your financial situation. Stay close to your children, avoid leaving them alone. Keep company that avoids addiction. You may face problems like unnecessary confusion and anxiety.

Scorpio Horoscope

Those with new jobs will find their position in the office strong. Businesspeople will experience a mixed day today. Maintain good relations with everyone, as there will be a lot of work today, which may require extra hands. Important decisions may go wrong, so avoid making major decisions today. Keep yourself updated. If you’re in the mood to take a short-term course, you should do so. Someone close to you may come forward to resolve old grievances. In such a situation, you are advised to forget the bitterness and move on. Consuming spicy and oily foods can create new health problems, so maintain a safe distance from them.

Sagittarius Horoscope

Today will be a good day for you on the work front. Pending tasks will be completed, and there’s a possibility of getting old debts repaid. Past mistakes will teach you new lessons and help you avoid losses. Most of the day will be spent with friends. If you are planning a picnic, avoid going to hilly areas. Given the planetary position, you may face a delicate situation that will test your patience and restraint. Show respect to your spouse and try to understand their feelings. Avoid stressful situations, especially those with high blood pressure, as your health is likely to deteriorate today.

Capricorn Horoscope

You will have the opportunity to join and work with a large company. Old investments are likely to yield good profits. Students’ hard work will pay off, resulting in good marks in exams. Avoid associating with people who try to mislead you and instill bad habits. The family atmosphere will be pleasant, providing opportunities to spend quality time with your spouse, bringing happiness to your life. Keeping your children’s future in mind, you can invest in savings plans. Take care of your feet, as there’s a risk of injury.

Aquarius Horoscope

Speak carefully at work and consider carefully before giving advice. Fulfilling a promise to a client may require considerable effort, so make your promises carefully. You need to be cautious in financial matters; only enter into any deal after thorough investigation. Be cautious in friendships; joke around, but within your limits. The cycle of sulking and reconciliation with your partner is likely to continue. You may have to travel for some important work. Married life will be good, and you will receive support from your spouse, making your tasks easier. Health will be fine today.

Pisces Horoscope

You may face many changes today. You may be assigned some new tasks at work. Don’t let your free time go to waste; try to keep learning something. Your plans will be successful, and the day will be good financially. Your talents may lead to a significant opportunity or support. Avoid arguments over small matters in the family, while also prioritizing your father’s suggestions. Due to the changing weather, you may experience problems like phlegm, cough, or throat problems.



By: Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi

(Astrologer, Palmist Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

