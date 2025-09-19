Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump Telangana techie arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Bollywood > Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025

Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025

Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 19, 2025 09:53:06 IST

New York [US], September 19 (ANI): ‘Destination Oak Tree Road’, a widely acclaimed documentary film about the meteoric rise to global recognition of a New Jersey retail and residential neighbourhood from years of decline, has been honoured with two 2025 New York Emmy Award nominations.

The film was directed and narrated by internationally-renowned broadcast journalist Rohit Vyas. He has also received nominations in the Documentary, Historical, and Performer/Narrator categories.

The recognitions were announced recently at the PIX 11 studios by the New York chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NY NATAS), as per the press note shared by Vyas Productions.

Reacting to the announcement, Vyas said, “I am honoured that the hard work put into this production by our entire team has been recognised by esteemed peers in the industry. Having spent decades as a broadcast journalist covering the Indian and South Asian diaspora communities, this first documentary film project is particularly special. It is profoundly gratifying to see that the collective effort has made an impact,” as quoted in a press note.

‘Destination Oak Tree Road’ spotlights the history of Oak Tree Road, a mile-and-a-half-long, once desolate but today bustling cultural and business district in New Jersey that stretches from Edison Township to Iselin in Woodbridge Township.

Officials and long-time residents interviewed in the film attribute the area’s revitalisation to the hard work and commitment of the Indian American community.

The production delves into how the community’s efforts, in spite of numerous early obstacles, have today garnered Oak Tree Road worldwide recognition and attracted investment from multinational corporations.

Nominated alongside Rohit Vyas are fellow producers, 14-time Emmy Award Winner Janice Selinger, Actress / Sports Host Aditi Vyas, and Arts Advocate Isha Vyas.

Also nominated for the project is Joe Lee, former NJPBS Vice President and General Manager as the Executive in Charge of Production and Steve Stone as Director of Photography. The film, which first aired on NJPBS, is a co-production of Vyas Productions and NJ PBS / The WNET Group.

It is currently available to stream on PBS.

“The Asian Indian community in New Jersey is one of the largest in the country,” said Vyas.

He continued, “This documentary aims to reflect its history, challenges, and successes through the microcosm of one small but impactful area. Most importantly, it is a quintessentially American story. Work hard, achieve success, and live the American Dream,” as quoted in a press note.

The 68th Annual New York Emmy Awards takes place in New York City on October 11. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: documentaryemmy awardsentertainmentoak-tree-roadrohit-vyas

RELATED News

'Mahavatar Narsimha' sets OTT release date on Netflix, details inside
'Vrusshabha' teaser out: Mohanlal follows the "destiny's call" as a fierce warrior king
Deepika Padukone impressed by Alia Bhatt's premiere look, calls her "stunning"
Inside Kajol, Ajay Devgn's rare reunion with Shah Rukh Khan and family, actor says "too excited"
Tovino Thomas and Nazariya Nazim collaborate for Muhsin Parari's directorial film

LATEST NEWS

Chabahar Port: US Revokes Sanctions Waiver, Puts India’s $370M Plan At Risk, Here Is What Experts Say
DUSU Elections 2025: Heavy security deployed ahead of vote counting in North Campus
India re-elected to key bodies of Universal Postal Union for 2025-28
Northeast India Festival 2025: Artists, entrepreneurs converge in Singapore to showcase culture, trade, tourism
Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025
iPhone 17 Series Launch: What Are The Best Low-Cost EMI Options Available? Check Cashback And Exchange Bonus Here
Bengaluru strengthens global tech hub status with Rolls-Royce's largest GCC: Dy CM Shivakumar
Josh Inglis ruled out of New Zealand T20I series, Alex Carey named replacement
iPhone 17 Series Launch: Scuffle Breaks Out During Rush Outside Apple Store in Mumbai, Security Intervenes- Watch Video!
iPhone 17 Sale Starts Today In India: Check The Exclusive Offers & Shocking Prices!
Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025
Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025
Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025
Indian-American documentary 'Destination Oak Tree Road' nominated for two New York Emmy Awards 2025

QUICK LINKS