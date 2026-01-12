Jacqueline Fernandez Serves Hot Glam in Barely-There Fashion Looks

Jacqueline Fernandez knows her fashion just right and she always manages to make a statement, especially with her hot glam looks. Right from her fits in the songs she dances in, to the outfits she flaunts at red carpets and events, there’s an oomph factor to them all that always draws your attention.

So today, we are going to look at some of her fashion looks that are bold but always high in fashion.

7 of Jacqueline Fernandez’s Hot Glam Looks That Will Have Your Attention

With a solid fan following on social media, Jacqueline always serves bold looks that make headlines. From red carpet appearances to her casual fit checks, there’s something edgy about them all. Let’s check out some of her most glamorous looks that are just as hot and bold.

1. Winning in black





Nothing looks as hot and bold as a black dress with a plunging neckline with structured sleeves, and that’s exactly what she wore for a press conference she attended. She completed her look with a pair of black stockings that obviously brought the look together like nothing else.

Minimal bold is a thing when it comes to her fashion game and here, she opted for diamond earrings and a ring along with a bold red lipstick, a loosely done bun, and a matte makeup look – all working cohesively to give out major hot girl vibes.

2. An all-over netted outfit







Nothing screams hot glam like a netted or a lacy outfit, and Jacqueline knows how to get it right. This one’s an overall with nets making for the majority of the outfit, and the pointed shoes only elevated the overall look to an 11/10, to say the least.

The fact that she chose to let her hair down as she posed for the photos didn’t let jewellery be any distraction to the look and owned the fit like a queen is proof that she does bold fits like no one else, and there’s never a dull moment with her outfits. This one definitely tops the list.

3. The slit that brings the look together





Her looks for her performances and dances have always been one to watch out for, and more often than not, they serve as such an inspiration when looking at trying new styles. Jacqueline managed to turn heads with this thigh-high slit skirt with all the tassels and a bedazzled blouse to go with it. Of course, the neckline made for a hot inclusion, apart from the fact that it’s already quite an overbearing look that works just right.

To give that edge to this glam look, her front fringes made it a whole lot sexier, to say the least!

4. The mid-rib flaunt







There’s something about a low-waist skirt paired with a crop top that has a deeper neckline that instantly makes the fit look hotter, isn’t it? While this isn’t as much about showing off skin, it still looks as sext as it could, and rightly so.

She tied her hair up, and that pearl necklace only adds to the glam that Jacqueline was clearly opting for, while her makeup totally complemented the vibe that works really well for such a fit.

5. See-through vibes with nets and laces







Another very sexy and bold pick from Jacqueline’s Instagram has to be this photo. She styled a rather interesting look that wasn’t just about looking hot or glam, but she also owned the fit, fashion-wise.

Be it the Dior bag she was carrying or that subtle work around the neckline or even the layering around the waist with all the net and the tassels, it all just feels like a personified version of Jacqueline screaming, ‘I am sexy, and I know it,’ and it works, for sure.

6. Glam twist to a formal look







Jacqueline can truly bring the ‘bold’ to every bold and beautiful look, and this pantsuit is a prime example. Apart from the fact that it is such an attractive colour, it is the bralette that she paired with the pants and the jacket that adds such a refreshing hot glam quotient to the look.

What makes this look like a stunner is the way the outfit is held together by that stunning piece, and the detailing around the cleavage is what makes it quite a bold look, and in a very high-fashion way.

7. Mesh for the win

Mesh as a layer has been around for a very long time, but some wear it over dresses and others simply turn their sporty looks to glam with such finds, but Jacqueline Fernandez’s hot look is beyond all of those – right from the gloves to the mesh going down to the feet, it all just helps bring the look together and for good.

This one needs a moment for the hair and the lip combo because it serves elevated fashion just right, and obviously, fans love it.

So that was all about Jacqueline Fernandez’s hot glam looks that aren’t just about revealing clothes, but in fact, also equally fashionable!

Disclaimer: This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.