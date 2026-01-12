Weak Hearts Beware: Bollywood’s Wildest Skin Exposés

Bollywood celebrities don’t shy away from flaunting their bodies or often, donning risque outfits that scream hot. From bikini pictures to short dresses to often indulging in hot photoshoots, there’s so much that they do that often makes headlines or goes viral.

We’ve put together a bunch of such photos, including pictures from movies they have appeared in that went viral for being some of the wildest skin expose on camera. Let’s dive right in.

7 Times Celebrities Did Not Shy Away From Flaunting Their Skin

From Disha Patani to Malaika Arora, here’s looking at some of the hottest Bollywood celebrity pictures where they took the ‘if you’ve got it, flaunt it’ mantra too seriously.

1. Disha Patani in a bikini







Disha Patani has always served hot glam with a dash of fashionable outings, but this pink bikini picture has to be one of the hottest fits she has flaunted. Not only does she look like the perfect figure, but her toned body only adds to the glam quotient.

Right from the wet hair to the no makeup look to the tiny earrings she wore, and of course, the beach setting. Disha’s bikini photos are the definition of what hot celebrity looks are made up of, and this, right here, is fan service like no one else.

2. Nora Fatehi in a backless dress







Nora Fatehi ditched the bra for this strappy leather dress, and the back is absolutely the highlight of the look, apart from the way it clings to her curves. Bold outfits make for Nora’s hottest fashion outings, and she always finds a balance between overexposing vs looking hot and serving glam right.

She matched her silver bag with the shiny heels, and that in itself is a look out there. Bollywood celebrities’ hot photos list will forever be incomplete without a Nora outfit in ther,e and this one’s easily in the top five.

3. Malaika Arora looking hot in pink







Malaika Arora is another Bollywood diva whose photos always make it to the hottest photos list, and this pink and white striped bikini is definitely one of them. Right from how she posed with the cover-up around the waist to the shirt she wore, and of course, the hat, everything complements the look and how.

Maliaka didn’t shy away from flaunting her curves, and while it’s quite a mix of photos of her posing by the beach, she looked as stunning as ever. She did her hair into a bun to keep the bikini in focus and proved that sometimes, simple can be hot.

4. Khushi Kapoor’s hot vacation pictures







Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor also flaunted her bikini pictures from a vacation, and while we love the aesthetics of it, we love the hot body flaunting just as much. She opted for a matching bikini set, put on her sunglasses and did a sleek bun as she stepped out for a vacation. The dainty earrings and bracelet only added to the overall vibe she was going for.

We love how Khushi’s bikini is quite playful with the prints on them, and not to miss, the photo of her by the cliff doesn’t do justice to that snatched body she flaunted, and clearly, fans love it.

5. Janhvi Kapoor’s photoshoot







Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the hottest Gen Z celebrities out there, and while she’s easily become the go-to fashionista for everyone on the internet, this photoshoot that the actress did had everyone’s heads turning and rightly so.

Be it the shorts with the bikini-style top where she flaunted her curves or the brown bikini that had a rather interesting criss-cross tie-up detailing in the centre, every photo screamed hot and how. She kept it all very minimal, letting the bold looks do the talking.

6. Katrina Kaif’s bikini with transparent shirt





Nothing screams hot like a bikini look with an oversized transparent shirt, and this one’s definitely it because when does Katrina Kaif not look hot? All of her vacation photos are proof that she knows her style, and she can flaunt a bikini look like no one else, no matter how hot, bold or simple it may be.

This colourful bikini fit is proof that outfits don’t need to expose a lot to look hot but just the right fit and the right match can make all the difference that there has to be. The open hair, the kohl and the dainty neckpiece all help bring this bikini fit of Kat’s together, and we love it.

7. Ananya Panday’s sheer corset fit





Ananya Panday has often served looks with a side of glam, but every once in a while, her outfits scream bold, and this one’s definitely it. If corset and mesh don’t look hot enough, then the bangs will do it for you, because it is a lethal combination to say the least.

If you are looking for bold outfits beyond just bikinis and short dresses, then this look of Ananya Panday will do it for you. Right from the boots to the thigh-high slit skirt and of course, the mesh detailing, everything comes together like it’s meant to make a statement, and so, it’s what she does.

Disclaimer: This information provided is based on publicly available sources. We do not claim accuracy of private or unverified details. This content is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.