Bharat Progress Report: India Set To Lead Maritime Innovation As IMHC 2024 Explores Global Impact

The India Maritime Heritage Conclave 2024 celebrated India's rich maritime history and global influence. Discussions were held on the nation's pivotal role in trade, cultural exchange, and sustainable maritime practices, with a look at future innovations and the NMHC in Lothal.

The first India Maritime Heritage Conclave (IMHC) 2024, organized by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW), was held on December 11-12, 2024, in New Delhi. It was a two-day event that marked a significant milestone in recognizing India’s rich maritime history and its continuing influence on global trade, culture, and innovation.

The conclave brought together global leaders, experts, and maritime enthusiasts to explore India’s role as a major maritime nation and its future aspirations.

India’s maritime heritage dates back to thousands of years and finds its roots in the country’s ancient traditions and history. From the Rig Veda to ancient Indian mythology, references to oceans, rivers, and seafaring abound. These texts not only symbolize the country’s connection to the seas but also demonstrate the strategic and cultural significance of water bodies in shaping India’s civilization. Indian literature, art, and archaeological findings further underscore the rich maritime legacy, reinforcing the nation’s seafaring identity.

India As Modern Maritime Powerhouse

Modern India boasts an impressive maritime infrastructure, with a coastline stretching over 7,500 kilometers and 13 major ports along with 200 non-major ports. The country’s ports handle an annual capacity of 1,200 million tonnes of cargo, reflecting the importance of the maritime sector to India’s economy. India is strategically located in the Indian Ocean and, therefore, supports 95% of the country’s trade volume with 70% of trade value; hence, a global maritime force.

The central theme of the IMHC 2024, “Towards Understanding India’s Position in Global Maritime History,” focused on underlining the nation’s role in historical trade and cultural exchanges. The conclave provided a platform to discuss how India has been a source of influence to global maritime practices and the changing trade routes, coupled with sustainable maritime innovation.

The esteemed speakers and experts from around the world participated in keynote sessions and panel discussions. This event gave complete information regarding India’s maritime contribution at all times in the past and outlined the future vision. The conclave gave a re-emphasis of India as an emerging maritime power aspiring to be one of the leading players in sustainable maritime practices. It was a global confluence of maritime nations.

The IMHC 2024 was attended by 11 countries, which signifies that it is an event of international importance. Countries such as Greece, Italy, and the United Kingdom participated in the event, giving India an important position among the maritime nations. Thus, the international cooperation shown here depicted how India’s maritime heritage continues to shape and connect the world.

The conclave also had a dedicated exhibition of more than 20 stalls, which highlighted advanced shipbuilding techniques of India, ancient navigation systems and historic trade routes. A bevy of distinguished dignitaries inaugurated the exhibition, underlining the need to preserve and show case India’s maritime heritage. The day ended on a cultural note with celebration of India’s coastal tradition with academic insights blended well with vibrant festivity.

National Maritime Heritage Complex

One of the major takeaways from IMHC 2024 was the unveiling of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, which is one of the biggest cities of the ancient Harappan civilization. Archeological excavations here have unearthed the oldest known manmade dockyard in the world, dated back over 5,000 years. The NMHC at this crucial site will aid in preserving and presenting ancient maritime techniques in India, such as shipbuilding and bead-making, solidifying the historical position of the country as a maritime connector between civilizations.

IMHC 2024 not only celebrated the past maritime achievements of India but also looked into its future. Discussions were held upon sustainable blue economy practices and the vision of a resilient maritime sector. With such robust infrastructure, strategic locations, and NMHC like initiatives, India is better placed to take the reins of the maritime trade innovation of the world.

