The recent agreement between the National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) and the All Tripura Tribal Force (ATTF) marks a significant achievement towards realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a peaceful, prosperous, and insurgency-free Northeast India. This agreement is seen as a major step towards the long-term development of Tripura, signaling the end of a 35-year-old conflict in the state.

Both the NLFT and ATTF have expressed their commitment to support the state’s growth and prosperity, reaffirming their dedication to peace. The Modi government, which has been a strong advocate for the development of the entire Northeast region, continues to uphold the importance of preserving the unique cultures, languages, and identities of its people. Through a series of peace agreements, the government has consistently worked to maintain the region’s harmony while fostering economic and social progress.

Prime Minister Modi’s efforts have gone beyond physical infrastructure, as he has worked to bridge the emotional divide between Northeast India and the rest of the country. Investments in roads, railways, and air connectivity have made the region more accessible, while his government has built stronger emotional bonds by fulfilling peace agreements with sincerity and dedication.

Over the past several years, the Modi government has brokered 12 peace agreements, leading to the surrender of over 10,000 militants who have since rejoined society and embraced the peaceful, democratic process. This is a testament to the government’s unwavering commitment to peace and stability in the region.

As part of this agreement, the government has approved a special package of Rs 250 crore aimed at facilitating the reintegration and development of the region. Both the NLFT and ATTF have committed to renouncing violence, surrendering all weapons, disbanding their armed organizations, and participating in the democratic processes established by law. They have also pledged to uphold the unity and integrity of India, marking a new chapter of peace and development for Tripura and the broader Northeast.

