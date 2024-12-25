Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
The Government of India remains committed to ensuring the provision of safe, potable tap water to all rural households across the country.

BPR: Tap Water Reached 79.6% Indian Homes In 2024, 5x In 5 Years

The Government of India remains committed to ensuring the provision of safe, potable tap water to all rural households across the country. This commitment is being realized through the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), which was launched in August 2019. The mission aims to provide adequate and reliable tap water to rural areas on a long-term basis. As drinking water is a state subject, the responsibility for the planning, implementation, and maintenance of water supply schemes, including those under JJM, rests with the state and union territory (UT) governments, while the central government offers technical and financial support.

Since its inception, the Jal Jeevan Mission has made significant strides in improving access to tap water for rural households. When the mission was launched, only 17% (3.23 crore) of rural households had tap water connections. However, by February 4, 2024, this figure had grown significantly, with over 14.24 crore rural households (73.93%) having access to tap water. A total of 11.01 crore new connections have been provided under the mission, which brings the total to more than 14.24 crore tap water connections in rural homes.\

Despite this progress, several challenges persist in the implementation of the mission, particularly in water-stressed areas. These challenges include a lack of reliable water sources, the presence of geo-genic contaminants in groundwater, uneven terrain, and scattered rural populations. Furthermore, in some states, delays in the release of the state’s matching share of funding have hindered faster progress.

Once tap connections are provided to all households in a village, the implementing department issues a completion certificate, and the village is marked as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ (every home has water) on the JJM-IMIS platform. However, due to delays in the certification process, there may be discrepancies between the number of reported and certified villages. As of January 30, 2024, over 1.01 lakh villages had received formal certification from their Gram Sabhas.

To ensure quality in the execution of the mission, the government has recommended engaging third-party inspection agencies to assess the construction and materials used in water supply works. Additionally, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation conducts annual assessments of the functionality of tap water connections through independent third-party agencies. In the 2021-22 assessment, 86% of households were found to have working tap connections, with 85% receiving water in sufficient quantities, 80% receiving regular water supply, and 87% of households adhering to prescribed water quality standards.

The mission’s progress is being closely monitored through the JJM dashboard and mobile app, which provide real-time data on the status of tap water provision across states, districts, and villages. This online platform aims to enhance transparency and facilitate effective monitoring of the Jal Jeevan Mission’s progress across the country.

