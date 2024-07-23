Budget 2024 Key Highlights: Capital Gains, Income Tax Changes, and Employment Opportunities You Need to Know

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2024-25 today, highlighting significant changes across various sectors. This budget, presented in Parliament, is Sitharaman’s seventh consecutive budget and marks the start of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

Key Budget Highlights: Capital Expenditure (Capex): For FY25, the government has allocated ₹11.11 lakh crore for capital expenditure, up from last year’s revised estimate of ₹9.5 lakh crore. This represents 3.4% of India’s GDP. Income Tax: The new tax regime will see an increase in the standard deduction to ₹75,000 from ₹50,000. Tax rates in the new regime will be adjusted as follows: 0-3 lakh: 0%

3-7 lakh: 5%

7-10 lakh: 10%

10-12 lakh: 15%

12-15 lakh: 20%

Above 15 lakh: 30% Salaried individuals could save up to ₹17,500 in income tax. Capital Gains Tax: Long-term capital gains tax will increase from 10% to 12.5%, while short-term capital gains tax will rise from 15% to 20%. The exemption limit for capital gains is set at ₹1.25 lakh per year. Securities Transaction Tax (STT): The STT rate will double from 0.01% to 0.02%, impacting equity and index traders. Angel Tax: The government will abolish the angel tax. Customs Duty: Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on mobile phones and related components will be reduced to 15%.

Customs duties on gold and silver will decrease to 6%, and on platinum to 6.4%.

BCD on printed circuit board assemblies for certain telecom equipment will rise to 15%.

Customs duties on 25 critical minerals will be exempted or reduced. Employment and Skilling: A new PM Package with five schemes worth ₹2 lakh crore aims to boost employment and skilling, including ₹1.48 lakh crore for education and skilling.

Incentives for job creation include up to ₹15,000 in direct benefit transfers for new hires and up to ₹3,000 reimbursement per new employee for employers.

A scheme will provide internships for one crore youths over five years and facilitate rental housing for industrial workers. Women Empowerment: Over ₹3 lakh crore will be allocated to initiatives benefiting women and girls, including hostels and skilling programs. Agriculture and Rural Development: ₹1.52 lakh crore will be allocated to agriculture and allied sectors.

₹2.66 lakh crore will be directed towards rural development.

An initiative to introduce one crore farmers to natural farming over two years. Assistance for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh: Bihar will receive support for new infrastructure and ₹26,000 crore for highways.

Andhra Pradesh will get ₹15,000 crore for the Pollavaram irrigation project and other capital investments. MSME and Manufacturing: A new scheme will provide collateral-free term loans for MSMEs, and a ₹100 crore guarantee fund will support credit guarantees. SIDBI will open 24 new branches for MSME clusters. Financial Initiatives: Mudra loan limits will increase to ₹20 lakh for repeat borrowers.

Higher education loans up to ₹10 lakh will be supported with e-vouchers and 3% interest subvention.

The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) will have an integrated tech platform for better outcomes.

FDI rules will be simplified. Infrastructure and Development: An additional ₹26,000 crore will be allocated for road connectivity projects.

A Critical Mineral Mission will be established for recycling and overseas acquisitions.

₹10 lakh crore will be invested in affordable housing and rooftop solar panels for 1 crore households. Nuclear and Space: The government will collaborate with the private sector on small modular reactors and expand the space economy with a ₹1,000 crore venture capital fund. Budget Estimates for FY25: Fiscal deficit is projected at 4.9% of GDP, down from 5.1% in the interim Budget.

The aim is to reduce the fiscal deficit to below 4.5% by FY26.

Market borrowing will decrease to ₹14.01 lakh crore.

Receipts for FY25 are estimated at ₹32.07 lakh crore, with expenditure at ₹48.21 lakh crore. Watch On NewsX

Also read: Budget 2024 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Present Budget with Focus on Job Creation and Tax Rate Cuts