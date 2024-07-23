Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Budget 2024-25

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 today, following the release of the Economic Survey. The budget is unveiled in Parliament at 11 a.m., marking the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term.

She says, “I present the budget for 2024-2025. The people of India have reposed their faith in the government led by PM Shri Narendra Modi, who has been re-elected for a historic third term. We are grateful for the support, their faith, and trust in our policies. We are determined to ensure that all Indians, regardless of religion, caste, race, or age, make substantial progress.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says, "As mentioned in the interim Budget, we need to focus on four key groups: the poor, women, youth, and farmers. For farmers, we have announced higher Minimum Support Prices for all major crops, fulfilling the promise of at least a 50% margin over cost. Additionally, the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended for five years, benefiting more than 80 crore people."