8th Pay Commission Update: Cabinet Approves Terms of Reference

The Union Cabinet has recently approved a few references for the 8th Central Pay Commission, which is an important step in revamping government pay, allowances, and pensions. This impacted around employees more than 48 lakh central government employees and 67 lakh pensioners. This report will determine public sector pay for the next decade and is likely to be implemented from January 2026.​

There are 18 members in the committee, which includes a Chairperson, a Part-Time Member, and a Member-Secretary, who will submit their report within 18 months. It will examine current pay packages, allowances (such as DA, HRA, TA), grades, pension regimes, and levels. It takes market rates and government fiscal discipline into account. The salary hikes can be anything between 30-34%, with the minimum pay going up to ₹41,000.

Key Details:

The commission will consider economic conditions, inflation, and the cost of living in making its suggestions.​



It will compare central pay scales with Public Sector Undertakings and private sector pay scales.​



Non-contributory pension scheme and development expenditure effect will be included in its examination.​



The commission has to present its report within 18 months of its establishment.​



Recommendations are expected to be put into practice on January 1, 2026.