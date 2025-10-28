Aadhaar Card Rules Change From November 1: Check What’s New for All Cardholders

Aadhaar Card Updates From November 1, 2025

November 1, 2025, is the date when the Aadhaar card holders will be subjected to the new rules regarding the management and distribution of Aadhaar cards in the whole country. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has taken steps that will facilitate the residents to make changes in Aadhaar particulars, which will be valid for the linking of Aadhaar with PAN, and KYC verification in a more secure and quicker way.

Online Changes Made Easy

Most of all, Aadhaar cardholders will be able to perform online changes on their crucial personal information, such as Name, Address, Date of Birth, Gender, and Mobile Number. Earlier, the individuals had to visit an Aadhaar Seva Kendra (enrolment centre) if they wanted to make a change to their cards. Now this can be done from the comfort of one’s home by merely logging into the UIDAI website or the mAadhaar app, thus making the process quicker and simpler.

Making Data Safe and Verified

UIDAI has taken additionally measures to ensure that the future updates are and safe and verified by cross-referencing the new details automatically with other central government repositories, such as PAN, Passport, Driving License, Ration Card, birth certificates, etc. This means that based upon what the new details are and the internal logic of UIDAI, the individual will no longer be required to provide external evidence to verify the new details and keep the paperwork and errors to a minimum.

New Requirement to Link Aadhaar-PAN

The government has made it required to inject your Aadhaar card with your Permanent Account Number (PAN) card before December 31, 2025. If PAN is not linked to an Aadhaar, then PAN will be deactivated starting January 1, 2026. Applicants for a PAN card will have to authenticate with an Aadhaar for a new PAN.

Changes to Aadhaar Fee Parameters

Changes have been made to the fee for updating information in Aadhaar. Specifics are as follows:

1) FREE: Online for updating demographic details (i.e., name, address, etc.) until June 14, 2026.

2) Enrolment centres: ₹75 for updating demographic details and ₹125 for updating biometric.

3) Biometric updates are still free for children ages 5 to 7 and 15 to 17.

4) Requesting Aadhaar reprint: ₹40

5) Home enrolment services will now be charged at ₹700 for the first person and ₹350 for additional people living at the same address.

Quick and easy KYC for Banking and Financial Services

KYC (Know your Customer) verification for banks and other financial firms will be easier and quicker. Verification of identity will include Aadhaar OTP and video KYC, which will help reduce the amount of paperwork and quicker KYC verification.

What does this mean for you

The changes are to promote convenience, security, and accuracy in identification management using Aadhaar. Cardholders will need to ensure that their Aadhaar is linked with PAN before the deadline, or face disruption. Residents can now update their Aadhaar details online with ease without needing to visit government centres.

Stay tuned for updates from UIDAI as these new Aadhaar services are to commence November 1, 2025.

The information provided is based on official UIDAI updates and recent government notifications available at the time of publication. Readers are advised to verify details through the official UIDAI website or government sources before making any changes or submissions.