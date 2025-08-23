LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth

Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth

-Spanning 70 acres, the project is part of the Invest in Kerala program with an investment of over ₹600 crore -1.3 million sq. ft. of integrated logistics infrastructure with smart, sustainable features -Over 1,500 jobs to be created, boosting local employment and SME participation

No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani
No Nation Has Built Public Digital Infrastructure Like India Has: Gautam Adani

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: August 23, 2025 14:50:14 IST

Kochi, August 23, 2025: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) is pleased to announce the groundbreaking of the Adani Logistics Park in Kalamassery, Kochi, inaugurated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Kerala, Shri Pinarayi Vijayan

Developed under the Invest in Kerala initiative, this landmark project marks a pivotal step in transforming Kerala into a logistics and industrial powerhouse. Strategically located in Kochi- a city rapidly emerging as a hub for industrial and logistics development, the park spans over 70 acres and is designed to reduce transportation costs, enable just-in-time operations, and enhance export capabilities across key sectors including e-commerce, FMCG/FMCD, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and retail.

The facility will feature EV charging stations, smart logistics solutions, and digital integration, emphasizing sustainability and innovation. The investment towards this will be over Rs 600 crore and is expected to generate over 1,500 jobs, fostering local employment, skill development, and economic growth, while creating opportunities for SMEs to thrive within the supply chain ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashwani Gupta, Whole-Time Director & CEO of APSEZ, said: The Kalamassery Logistics Park marks a significant milestone in APSEZ’s transformation from a ports-focused enterprise into a fully integrated transport and logistics business. As one of our largest effort in this direction, the Park will play a pivotal role in strengthening our logistics presence in southern India, supporting local manufacturing and regional growth. We remain committed to building world-class infrastructure that advances sustainability, connectivity, and national progress.

 

Honorable Minister for Law, Industries and Coir Shri P. Rajeeve, said: The Kalamassery Logistics Park reflects APSEZ’s vision for smart, sustainable infrastructure that drives trade, empowers communities, and connects markets. More than a logistics hub, it is a catalyst for inclusive growth and regional transformation. As APSEZ’s first logistics park in Kochi, it will offer a seamless, end-to-end digital experience from gate entry to invoicing ensuring zero-touch operations for enhanced customer convenience, operational transparency, and real-time visibility across the supply chain.

About Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing end-to-end solutions from its port gate to customer gate. It is the largest port developer and operator in India with 6 strategically located ports and terminals on the west coast (Mundra, Tuna Tekra & Berth 13 in Kandla, Dahej, and Hazira in Gujarat, Mormugao in Goa, Dighi in Maharashtra); 5 ports and terminals in south coast (Vizhinjam port in Kerala, Karaikal port in Puducherry, Kattupalli port and Ennore terminal in Chennai, Krishnapatnam port in Andhra Pradesh) and 4 ports and terminals on the east coast (Gangavaram port in Andhra Pradesh, Gopalpur and Dhamra ports in Odisha and Haldia in West Bengal), representing c.28% of the country’s total port volumes, thus providing capabilities to handle vast amounts of cargo from both coastal areas and the hinterland. 

The company recently commenced a transshipment port at Colombo, Sri Lanka and operates the Haifa Port in Israel and Container Terminal 2 at Dar Es Salaam Port, Tanzania. The Ports to Logistics Platform comprising port facilities, diversified marine fleet, integrated logistics capabilities, including multimodal logistics parks, Grade A warehouses, and industrial economic zones, puts it in an advantageous position as India stands to benefit from an impending overhaul in global supply chains. The company’s vision is to be the largest ports and logistics platform in the world in the next decade.

Also Read: Gautam Adani Urges IITians: Choose The Train That Builds Bharat, Be Builders, Not Just Job Seekers!

Tags: adaniAdani port

RELATED News

India Cracks Down On Cheap Virgin Multi-layer Paper Board ImportsWith New Price Rule
Elon Musk Launches ‘Macrohard’ To Fully Replicate Microsoft Using AI
Did You Know: There Are 5 Easy Ways To Check Your PF Balance Quickly; Here Is How
CBI Files FIR And Searches Reliance Communications Premises In ₹2,000 Crore Bank Fraud Case Involving Anil Ambani
CBI Raids On Anil Ambai’s Mumbai Home In A loan farud

LATEST NEWS

How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
J&K School Takeover Sparks Controversy, Mehbooba Mufti Questions Timing
Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth
Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth
Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth
Adani Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Kalamassery, Kochi: A New Era for Kerala’s Industrial Growth

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?