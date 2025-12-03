Aequs IPO Day 1: Investors Eye ₹922 Crore Debut, Shares Trade At ₹170.5 In Grey Market- Should You Invest?

Aequs IPO Day 1: Opens for Subscription
Hey there, investors! The news is good, Aequs Ltd, today, Wednesday, 3 December 2025, has made its IPO official for subscription. This three-day bid window, which aims at raising almost ₹922 crore, will be closing on Friday, December 5. So, it’s now or never for investors not to miss out.
What’s all the hullabaloo about? Aequs is no doubt a manufacturer, but it is India’s only precision component maker who has the full advantage of the Special Economic Zone where it is totally located, offering the entire aerospace manufacturing supply chain. They are rare in the aerospace industry as they can provide everything from very small precision parts to complex assemblies.
The question is very simple for traders, investors, and even casual observers: will you be the one to take the risk and benefit from the potential upside, or will you be the one to watch the workers, as the grey market rumor has it that the demand is strong? Whichever way you go, Aequs is making a big splash, and the next few days will reveal the truth.
Aequs IPO: Key Details
|Category
|Details
|IPO Opening
|Wednesday, 3 December 2025
|IPO Closing
|Friday, 5 December 2025
|Allotment Date
|Likely Monday, 8 December 2025
|Listing Date
|Wednesday, 10 December 2025
|Exchanges
|BSE and NSE
|Total IPO Amount
|₹921.81 crore
|Fresh Issue
|5.40 crore equity shares worth ₹670 crore
|Offer-for-Sale (OFS)
|2.03 crore shares worth ₹251.81 crore
|Price Band
|₹118–₹124 per share
|IPO Lot Size
|120 shares
|Book Running Lead Manager
|JM Financial Ltd.
|Registrar
|Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Aequs IPO Lead Managers And Registrar
-
Book Running Lead Manager: JM Financial Ltd.
-
Registrar: Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Aequs IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP)
In a surprising turn of events, Aequs shares have been the maple syrup of the grey market today, which is a powerful indication of the strong investor interest even before the IPO is over. It has been reported that the GMP today is ₹46.5 per share, which is a considerable premium over the issue price. Thus, the grey market price is ₹170.5 per share, which is the reflection of strong demand and a very positive market perception for the stock. If we take into account the issue price of ₹124, the premium amounts to a whopping 37.5%, showing very early bullish sentiment. The size of the GMP is such that investors are eagerly waiting for the listing, and this makes Aequs one of the most closely watched IPOs in the market right now.
(With Inputs)
