Amazon’s First-Ever Black Friday Sale: Up to 75% Off On Electronics, Fashion & Home Appliances!

Black Friday, a popular American retail event, has steadily gained traction in India over the years. In fact, last year saw a 23% increase in e-commerce orders compared to 2022.

Amazon India is set to host its first-ever Black Friday event from November 29 to December 2, bringing global shopping excitement to Indian consumers. This inaugural event will offer irresistible deals across a wide range of categories, including electronics, appliances, fashion, and beauty. With discounts of up to 75%, the Black Friday sale promises incredible savings on top international and Indian brands, making it a must-visit shopping extravaganza for customers.

Exciting Discounts Across Popular Categories

Shoppers can expect impressive price drops on some of the biggest names in tech, fashion, and lifestyle. Top electronics brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, and LG will feature massive discounts. For example, the Apple MacBook Air and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be available at discounted rates of up to 40-75% off. Meanwhile, popular accessories such as Samsung Galaxy Buds and Amazfit Active Smart Watches are also part of the limited-time offers.

Home appliances will also see substantial price cuts, with up to 65% off on products like the Panasonic 1.5 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter AC and LG 7 Kg Fully-Automatic Washing Machine. Shoppers can also grab deals on high-end appliances such as the Samsung AI-enabled Smart Refrigerator at reduced prices.

Fashion, Beauty, and Luxury Brand Deals

Amazon India’s Black Friday event will also offer savings of 40-70% on fashion and beauty items, including top luxury brands. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on Tommy Hilfiger backpacks, Jean Paul Gaultier fragrances, and much more. Additionally, with festive season shopping in full swing, the sale promises the perfect opportunity to buy gifts or update your wardrobe with premium clothing and accessories.

Special Offers for Prime and Non-Prime Members

To add to the excitement, Amazon India is offering exclusive deals for Prime members, including early access to special shopping events and 5% cashback on all purchases made using Amazon’s co-branded credit cards. Non-Prime members will receive a 3% cashback on their purchases. Customers can also enjoy an instant 10% discount when using debit and credit cards from HDFC, IndusInd, BOB, and HSBC, along with attractive EMI options.

Black Friday, a popular American retail event, has steadily gained traction in India over the years. In fact, last year saw a 23% increase in e-commerce orders compared to 2022, as consumers extended their Diwali shopping spree to take advantage of the post-Diwali discounts. This year, the combination of online and offline deals is expected to drive even more traffic to Amazon’s platform, offering deals that can’t be missed.

ALSO READ: India’s Black Friday Sale: Big Discounts, Big Brands, And Bigger Surprises—Don’t Miss Out!