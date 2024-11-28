India’s Black Friday Sale: Big Discounts, Big Brands, And Bigger Surprises—Don’t Miss Out!

India is joining the global Black Friday shopping frenzy with exciting offers from both international and homegrown brands. Starting this Friday, shoppers can enjoy massive discounts, adding to the festive excitement.

As Black Friday fever sweeps across the globe, India is ready to join the retail celebration with a range of exciting offers, both online and in-store. International brands are set to pull out all the stops, while homegrown Indian brands are also following suit, offering massive weekend discounts. Starting this Friday, shoppers across the country can look forward to amazing deals that will make the festive season even more thrilling.

For many shoppers, Black Friday is a highly anticipated event. Naureen Rizvi, a final-year law student from the city, is among those eagerly awaiting the discounts. “For shoppers across all age groups, Black Friday is truly a boon. We wait all year for these sales to get the best deals,” she says. With discounts ranging from 40% to 50% on top brands, it’s an offer too good to resist, especially with the wedding and festive season just around the corner.

Black Friday Deals Across Digital and In-Store Shopping

Retailers are pulling out all the stops to make this Black Friday the biggest yet. At Croma, for example, finance companies are offering discounts between ₹700 and ₹10,000 from November 27 to December 2, with some discounts as high as 10%. Croma is also gearing up to promote the event with online and in-store offers.

The shopping frenzy extends to the city’s largest malls, where preparations are in full swing. Phoenix Palassio Mall is leading the charge with its Moshpit Arena featuring performances by Krsna, Bali & Fotty 7. The mall promises up to 70% off on various brands and offers assured gifts worth ₹1,500 on purchases over ₹15,000. Customers will also have the chance to claim gifts by uploading their invoices on the mall’s app under the Black Friday campaign, which will run until December 1.

LULU Mall, Wave Mall, Saharaganj Mall, Fun Republic, and Phoenix United Mall are also following the trend with massive discounts and exciting promotions. “Most of our brands are offering great deals for Black Friday,” says Yogendra Arya of Crown Mall, highlighting the mall’s gift vouchers and special deals on purchases over ₹4,999.

End of Season Sales: A Challenge to Black Friday?

While Black Friday is an international trend, Indian brands are also gearing up for their own sales, especially with the ongoing wedding season. “The end of season (EOS) sales usually begin in mid-December and offer better opportunities for customers,” says Mridul Kumar, deputy manager at Louis Philippe. “For international brands, Black Friday is the ideal time to launch these offers, but for Indian brands, EOS sales are often the better choice.”

However, the current marriage season has already spurred much shopping activity, making the additional Black Friday discounts an attractive option for many.

E-Commerce Giants Join the Discount Frenzy

The e-commerce platforms are not far behind in offering some of the best Black Friday deals. Amazon’s Black Friday sale runs from November 21 to November 29, with discounts on home gadgets, laptops, and more. Flipkart is also offering fantastic deals on tech gadgets and home essentials, while Myntra’s Black Friday sale, starting November 27, promises discounts ranging from 50% to 80%. Croma will hold its Black Friday sale from November 24 to 26, featuring discounts on smartphones, appliances, and electronics.

Beauty brands such as Nykaa, MAC, and The Body Shop are also getting in on the action, offering discounts on a wide range of beauty care products.

With discounts across various categories—from fashion to electronics, beauty to home essentials—India’s Black Friday sale is shaping up to be one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Whether you’re looking for the latest gadgets or the perfect festive gift, there’s something for everyone. So, mark your calendars and get ready to shop till you drop!

