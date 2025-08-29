LIVE TV
Anondita Medicare IPO Was Oversubscribed To 277.48 Times: Check Allotment Status Of This Next Healthcare Star?

Check the Allotment Status of Anondita Medicare Limited IPO. The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare Limited was oversubscribed to 277.48 times of Day 3. The issue opened at August 22, 2025, and closed at August 26, 2025, with a huge interest from NIIs and Retail Investors.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: August 29, 2025 16:51:10 IST

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Anondita Medicare Limited was oversubscribed on its final day of subscription, August 26, 2025. The issue opened on August 22 and closed on Aug 26, 2025, with a huge interest from NIIs and Retail Investors.

Anondita Medicare Limited: IPO Schedule

o    IPO Subscription Opens: Aug 22, 2025
o    IPO Subscription Closes: Aug 26, 2025
o    Issue Size: 70 crore
o    Quantity in 1 lot: 1000
o    Minimum Investment: ₹2,90,000

Important dates of Anondita Medicare Limited IPO

o    Allotment Date: Aug 28, 2025
o    Refunds & Demat Credit Initiation: Aug 29, 2025
o    Expected Listing (NSE SME): Sept 1, 2025

Anondita Medicare Limited IPO has been subscribed 277.48 times overall. Segment-wise investors participation:

•    Total Subscription: 277.48x
•    Retail Investors: 286.77x
•    Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 153.03x
•    Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 532.25x

Check Application Status on NSE

1.    Visit the official NSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Mark ‘Equity & SME IPO bid details’
3.    Select Symbol of the Company
4.    Enter PAN Number
5.    Enter Application Number
6.    Click on Submit Button

Check Application Status on BSE

1.    Visit the official BSE website for the allotment status.
2.    Select ‘Equity’ in Issue Type
3.    Choose Company Name
4.    Enter PAN Number or Application Number
5.    Select Captcha
6.    Click on Search Button

Anondita Medicare Ltd: Company Profile

Anondita Medicare Limited has its headquarter in New Delhi, founded in March 2024. The company serves in both domestic and international market segments, including, Southeast Asia, Africa, Middle East, and work together with NGOs and government programs on public health initiatives. Anondita’s brand recognition and manufacturing scale position it well to leverage this growth 

(Disclaimer: The above article is only for the purpose of information. It does not constitute financial guidance in any form(s). Investors here are suggested to carefully review the prospectus and refer to a registered financial advisor or certified investment professional before they finalise any investment. Similarly, past performances are not an indication of future outcomes. Investments are subject to market risks.)

Also Read: Snehaa Organics IPO Day 1: Be The Next Big Listing? Here's What You Need To Know

Tags: ipoIPO news

