Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], February 05: successfully concluded the Avani Winter Workshop 2026 (AWW 2026), held from January 17 to 19, 2026, marking three immersive days of multi-disciplinary exploration across architecture, design, art, material, performance, storytelling, and the built environment. The workshops were conducted across the Avani campus and select locations in Kerala. Avani Institute of Design successfully concluded the Avani Winter Workshop 2026 (AWW 2026), held from January 17 to 19, 2026, marking three immersive days of multi-disciplinary exploration across architecture, design, art, material, performance, storytelling, and the built environment. The workshops were conducted across the Avani campus and select locations in Kerala.

Conceived as an intensive learning platform, the Avani Winter Workshop brought together architects, designers, artists, filmmakers, performers, and researchers, engaging students in hands-on, process-driven explorations that went far beyond conventional classroom pedagogy. The initiative created a dynamic environment for learning through making, experimentation, and critical inquiry.

The 2026 edition featured 11 carefully curated workshops, led by distinguished practitioners and educators from across disciplines. This year’s programme explored a wide range of themes — from performative explorations of the body and space, experimental structural systems, and storytelling as self-inquiry, to material investigations in clay and laterite, textile-architecture interfaces, cultural landscape studies, architectural documentation, filmmaking, and photographic explorations of light and emotion.

Some of the standout workshops included Molecular Millionaires: Building your Corporeal Palace, Twelve Beams, No Columns, Making of a Person: Storytelling as Self-Inquiry, The Hack: Learning from Frank Gehry, Architextile: The Third Skin, Recording the Built Environment, Clay as a Tool for Sculptural Thinking, Laterite – An Exploration of a Natural Building Material, Exploring the Cultural Landscapes of Theyyam, and Light, Shadow, Emotion: A Photographic Exploration, among others.

Speaking about the workshop, Ar. Tony Joseph, Principal, Avani Institute of Design, said, “The Avani Winter Workshop continues to reflect our commitment to expanding the boundaries of architectural and design education. Over these three days, we saw students engage deeply with processes of making, experimentation, and critical thinking, while working closely with practitioners from diverse creative fields. The energy, curiosity, and seriousness of inquiry that emerged reaffirm the importance of such immersive learning platforms.”

Over the years, the Avani Winter Workshop has evolved into an important academic and cultural initiative, offering students exposure to alternative pedagogies, field-based learning, and cross-disciplinary practices. Each workshop was designed as a small, intensive studio, enabling close mentorship and meaningful hands-on engagement.

Avani Institute of Design, affiliated to the University of Calicut and approved by the Council of Architecture (COA), is known for its strong emphasis on hands-on learning, contextual thinking, and close interaction between academia and professional practice. With over 95% of students residing on campus, Avani offers a uniquely immersive learning environment that supports continuous exchange, collaboration, and exploration beyond formal studio hours.

The successful conclusion of the Avani Winter Workshop 2026 once again reinforced Avani’s educational philosophy — positioning learning as a shared, exploratory, and transformative experience, and strengthening its role as a space where experimentation, inquiry, and making come together in meaningful ways

For more information, visit: http://avani.edu.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.