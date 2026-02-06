LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean delhi police deepak chopra controversy GDP growth India Aam Aadmi Party trump rx com hijab donald trump korean
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: February 6, 2026 11:49:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

(Kerala) [India], February 05: Avani Institute of Design successfully concluded the Avani Winter Workshop 2026 (AWW 2026), held from January 17 to 19, 2026, marking three immersive days of multi-disciplinary exploration across architecture, design, art, material, performance, storytelling, and the built environment. The workshops were conducted across the Avani campus and select locations in Kerala.

Conceived as an intensive learning platform, the Avani Winter Workshop brought together architects, designers, artists, filmmakers, performers, and researchers, engaging students in hands-on, process-driven explorations that went far beyond conventional classroom pedagogy. The initiative created a dynamic environment for learning through making, experimentation, and critical inquiry.

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

You Might Be Interested In

The 2026 edition featured 11 carefully curated workshops, led by distinguished practitioners and educators from across disciplines. This year’s programme explored a wide range of themes — from performative explorations of the body and space, experimental structural systems, and storytelling as self-inquiry, to material investigations in clay and laterite, textile-architecture interfaces, cultural landscape studies, architectural documentation, filmmaking, and photographic explorations of light and emotion.

Some of the standout workshops included Molecular Millionaires: Building your Corporeal Palace, Twelve Beams, No Columns, Making of a Person: Storytelling as Self-Inquiry, The Hack: Learning from Frank Gehry, Architextile: The Third Skin, Recording the Built Environment, Clay as a Tool for Sculptural Thinking, Laterite – An Exploration of a Natural Building Material, Exploring the Cultural Landscapes of Theyyam, and Light, Shadow, Emotion: A Photographic Exploration, among others.

Speaking about the workshop, Ar. Tony Joseph, Principal, Avani Institute of Design, said, “The Avani Winter Workshop continues to reflect our commitment to expanding the boundaries of architectural and design education. Over these three days, we saw students engage deeply with processes of making, experimentation, and critical thinking, while working closely with practitioners from diverse creative fields. The energy, curiosity, and seriousness of inquiry that emerged reaffirm the importance of such immersive learning platforms.”

Over the years, the Avani Winter Workshop has evolved into an important academic and cultural initiative, offering students exposure to alternative pedagogies, field-based learning, and cross-disciplinary practices. Each workshop was designed as a small, intensive studio, enabling close mentorship and meaningful hands-on engagement.

Avani Institute of Design, affiliated to the University of Calicut and approved by the Council of Architecture (COA), is known for its strong emphasis on hands-on learning, contextual thinking, and close interaction between academia and professional practice. With over 95% of students residing on campus, Avani offers a uniquely immersive learning environment that supports continuous exchange, collaboration, and exploration beyond formal studio hours.

The successful conclusion of the Avani Winter Workshop 2026 once again reinforced Avani’s educational philosophy — positioning learning as a shared, exploratory, and transformative experience, and strengthening its role as a space where experimentation, inquiry, and making come together in meaningful ways

For more information, visit: http://avani.edu.in

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 11:49 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Stock Market Today: RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25%; Sensex and Nifty Slip as Traders Digest Neutral Policy

RBI Grows More Optimistic, Raises FY27 Q1–Q2 GDP Projections, Defers Full-Year Forecast Pending New Data

RBI Policy Meeting: Governor Sanjay Malhotra Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 5.25%, Focus Shifts To Policy Signals For Future, Inflation Pressure Under Control Amid Global Cues

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Slip After Rally as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of RBI Meeting

Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

LATEST NEWS

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Boycott | All Drama, No Boycott: Former India Player Predicts PCB U-Turn By February 12

‘Misleading Paid Promotion’: Delhi Police Clarifies Reports On Viral Claims About Missing Person And Children In The City

Happy Rose Day 2026 On February 7: Valentine’s Week Day 1 Messages, Wishes, WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Status and Telegram Quotes

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi engages with students across India

‘When I Was 16…’: Who Is Sevda Rubens? Artist’s Viral X Post Claims Against Deepak Chopra Spark Online Backlash Amid Epstein Files Email Row

Who Was Lucky Oberoi? Punjab AAP Leader Shot Dead In His Car In Jalandhar Outside Gurdwara

What Is TrumpRx? Everything You Need to Know About Trump’s New Drug Discount Platform: Full List And How To Avail Benefits

Why Are Women In Iran Slamming NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s ‘World Hijab Day’ Message? ‘Shameful, Not Standing With Women’

Will RBI Hold The Repo Rate? All Eyes On Governor Sanjay Malhotra As Rates Are Expected At 5.25%, Markets And Investors Watch Policy Cues

Virat Kohli Pens Emotional Message To Smriti Mandhana After RCB’s Historic Second WPL Title Win

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning
Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning
Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning
Avani Institute of Design Successfully Hosts Avani Winter Workshop 2026, a Multi-Disciplinary Platform for Experimental Learning

QUICK LINKS