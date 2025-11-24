Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Banks will be closed tomorrow, November 25, 2025 in several states for Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and other regional holidays, but in many states where this specific holiday is not observed banks will be open.

Bank Holiday Tomorrow: November 25, 2025

On November 25, 2025, banks in states that are observing Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji will be closed, according to state government notifications for government offices, schools, and banks. Customers are advised to plan accordingly and utilize digital services in the states where banks are not operational.

States with Bank Holiday on November 25, 2025

The notable states where banks will be closed on this date include:

Uttar Pradesh (date was changed to November 25 for holiday this year)

Punjab

Rajasthan

In addition to those states, any other states that observe this holiday as well

States Where Banks Will Be Open

In states that are observing other holidays, banks in those states will also be open. If you are unsure, you may want to double-check with local branches.

State-wise Bank Holiday Status on November 25, 2025

State Bank Holiday Status Uttar Pradesh Bank holiday (Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day) Punjab Bank holiday Rajasthan Bank holiday Karnataka Banks open Maharashtra Banks open Delhi Banks open West Bengal Banks open Bihar Banks open Tamil Nadu Banks open

All digital banking and ATMs will operate normally in all states even if a branch is closed, so it is advisable to use these methods and plan to visit a branch for your banking on another operational day.

This message serves as notification to customers to plan for the bank closures tomorrow and use alternative banking channels when needed.

This information is based on the latest available data as of November 2025 and is subject to change by state government notifications. Please verify with your local bank branch or official sources before planning banking activities. Digital banking services and ATMs are generally unaffected by branch closures.