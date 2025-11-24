LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo ArcelorMittal angiography CJI Pakistan Army 3I ATLAS spinning delhi air pollution 53rd CJI donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Check the full list of states where banks will remain closed tomorrow, November 25, 2025, due to regional holidays including Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day. Plan your banking accordingly with our state-wise bank holiday guide.

Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 11:31:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Banks will be closed tomorrow, November 25, 2025 in several states for Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji and other regional holidays, but in many states where this specific holiday is not observed banks will be open.

Bank Holiday Tomorrow: November 25, 2025

On November 25, 2025, banks in states that are observing Martyrdom Day of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji will be closed, according to state government notifications for government offices, schools, and banks. Customers are advised to plan accordingly and utilize digital services in the states where banks are not operational.

States with Bank Holiday on November 25, 2025

The notable states where banks will be closed on this date include:

  • Uttar Pradesh (date was changed to November 25 for holiday this year)
  • Punjab
  • Rajasthan

In addition to those states, any other states that observe this holiday as well

States Where Banks Will Be Open

In states that are observing other holidays, banks in those states will also be open. If you are unsure, you may want to double-check with local branches.

State-wise Bank Holiday Status on November 25, 2025

State

Bank Holiday Status

Uttar Pradesh

Bank holiday (Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day)

Punjab

Bank holiday

Rajasthan

Bank holiday

Karnataka

Banks open

Maharashtra

Banks open

Delhi

Banks open

West Bengal

Banks open

Bihar

Banks open

Tamil Nadu

Banks open

 

All digital banking and ATMs will operate normally in all states even if a branch is closed, so it is advisable to use these methods and plan to visit a branch for your banking on another operational day.

This message serves as notification to customers to plan for the bank closures tomorrow and use alternative banking channels when needed.

This information is based on the latest available data as of November 2025 and is subject to change by state government notifications. Please verify with your local bank branch or official sources before planning banking activities. Digital banking services and ATMs are generally unaffected by branch closures.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 11:31 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bank holiday November 25 2025bank holiday tomorrowbank holidays India 2025banking closure tomorrowbanks closed statesGuru Teg Bahadur Ji holidaypublic holiday banksregional bank holidaysstate-wise bank holiday list

RELATED News

HAL Share Price Crashes over 8% After Tejas Crash Tragedy At Dubai Air Show: Government Responds, Russian Team Pays Emotional Tribute; Key Takeaways

Who Is Lakshmi Mittal? The Indian-Origin Steel Tycoon Leaving The UK For Dubai

Gold Cracks 1% on Weak Fed Cues- Will It Slip More? Should You Buy Before It Bounces Back?

Stock Market Today: Markets Open Firm As Global Cues Lift Sentiment; Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher

Stocks To Watch Today: TCS, RVNL, Hindustan Unilever, Lupin, Tata Power, NTPC Green, IDBI Bank And Many Other In Focus Today

LATEST NEWS

Jennifer Lopez Sets Udaipur Ablaze with Stunning Performance at Netra Mantena- Rama Raju Mantena Wedding

When Lakshmi Mittal Hosted Rs 240-Crore Wedding For His Daughter Featuring Celebs From Aishwarya Rai To SRK, Throwback

WATCH: 40 Year Old Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Spectacular Bicycle Kick To Stun Fans In Saudi League

After Smriti Mandhana’s Father, Fiancé Palash Muchhal Also Taken to Hospital

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (24.11.2025): Assam State Lottery Monday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] | Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (24-11-2025): Monday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket {SOON} – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As The 53rd Chief Justice Of India

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Peshawar Blast: Gunmen, Suicide Bombers Attack Pakistan’s Frontier Constabulary Headquarters, 3 Killed, Area Sealed Off

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut
Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut
Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut
Bank Holiday Tomorrow? Full List of States Where Banks May Remain Shut

QUICK LINKS