Big GE Engine Deal Boosts HAL’s Future Prospects And Catches Investors’ Attention- Here’s Everything You NeedTo Know

Attention to HAL Share Price in the Hail of Straws News of Large Engine Deal
Thursday is likely to be a trading session to remember in regard to the performance of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL). This follows after the Indian government was reported to have moved a step closer to striking a major deal valued at around 1 billion dollars with an American firm, General Electric (GE). This is a sale of 113 more GE-404 engines to provide jet power to India in its indigenous fighter jet program – the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA).
HAL previously prequalified and already signed an outsourced deal of 99 engines to be used in the first 83 Tejas Mark 1A jets. The additional 113 engines will serve 97 planes that are already a go-ahead to go into production.
In case it transpires, the deal will ensure that the firm has a total of 212 engines in place, which will lower the risk associated with delays of the project. Investors and defence segment observers now have their eyes on HAL shares, especially when such large deals can affect the stock movement in the short and long term.