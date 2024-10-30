Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Biocon Q2 FY25 Results: Net Profit Declines 84% To Rs 27.1 Crore

Total revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,623 crore, showing a slight increase from Rs 3,620.2 crore in Q2 FY24.

Biocon Q2 FY25 Results: Net Profit Declines 84% To Rs 27.1 Crore

Biocon, based in Bengaluru, reported a significant decline in its net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 (Q2 FY25), dropping 84.3% to Rs 27.1 crore compared to Rs 172.7 crore in the same quarter last year. The company’s profit before tax also fell by 54.08%, down to Rs 98.4 crore from Rs 214.3 crore.

Total revenue for the quarter was Rs 3,623 crore, showing a slight increase from Rs 3,620.2 crore in Q2 FY24. Biocon’s earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at Rs 718 crore, yielding a margin of 20%. The biosimilars segment experienced growth, with revenue rising to Rs 2,182 crore from Rs 1,969 crore, attributed to strong performances in the US oncology and insulin sectors.

Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlighted the successful refinancing of Biocon Biologics’ long-term debt of Rs 9,249.9 crore ($1.1 billion) through a bond issue and a syndicated loan, noting that the bond was oversubscribed three times, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company’s biosimilars growth potential.

CEO Peter Bains mentioned that the 8% growth in operating revenue was driven by strong biosimilars performance, which helped mitigate the impact of weaker results in the generics sector and a slight decline in Syngene’s revenue. The quarter reported a net loss of Rs 16 crore due to higher taxes, although excluding exceptional items, the loss was Rs 13 crore.

Biocon indicated that the generics business continues to struggle with pricing pressures and reduced demand, exacerbated by a planned shutdown of an API facility during the quarter. However, the company received several drug product approvals in key markets, which should boost near-term sales. Licensing agreements in the Middle East and Brazil for GLP-1 products are expected to drive mid- to long-term growth.

Siddharth Mittal, CEO and Managing Director, noted that a transition to growth is expected in the latter half of the fiscal year, driven by new product launches, including Liraglutide in the UK and other injectables.

Syngene’s performance in the quarter was stable, with an operating EBITDA margin of 27%. CEO Jonathan Hunt reported early positive signs of recovery in Discovery Services, largely due to collaborations with biopharma clients seeking alternatives to China. Investments in research and CDMO businesses position the company for future growth.

During the quarter, Biocon received approvals from the U.S. FDA for various products, including Sacubitril + Valsartan and Daptomycin, along with approvals for Micafungin in the UK/EU and Posaconazole in the UAE. The company also secured a new tender for Everolimus tablets.

Biocon reported that two U.S. FDA inspections of its API facilities in Bengaluru yielded some observations, while inspections at its Visakhapatnam sites resulted in Establishment Inspection Reports (EIRs).

Mazumdar-Shaw emphasized that the overall performance in Q2 FY25 sets a foundation for improved results in the latter half of the fiscal year, with operating revenues reflecting 8% year-on-year growth. She stated that all three business segments are expected to improve as product approvals and market opportunities develop.

Bains reiterated the outlook for accelerating growth in the second half of the year, with Syngene returning to growth and the biosimilars business building momentum, alongside a recovery in generics driven by upcoming product launches.

Filed under

Biocon Q2 Results
Advertisement

Also Read

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

On This Day In Space: October 30, 1964, NASA’s ‘Flying Bedstead’ Made Its Debut

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

“Stop Voting For Jaat And Bhaat”, Says Prashant Kishor To Bihar Voters

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Buzz Aldrin Officially Endorses Trump For President: ‘For The Future’

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

Mahayuti Government Selling Dharavi To Corporate Friends: Congress

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

DCM Shriram Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 95% to Rs 62.92 Cr On Strong Sales

Entertainment

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Salma Hayek Loves The Pressure To Make Money, Reveals Husband Finds It ‘Kind Of Sexy’

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On IG With A Cryptic Post

Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant, Who Accused Rapper Of Drugging And Raping Her, Makes A Comeback On

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My Life Was On Pause

Sophie Turner Recalls Being ‘So Happy’ Leaving The US Post Divorce To Joe Jonas: My

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

Channing Tatum Announced A New Movie With Zoe Kravitz Hours Before Calling-Off Engagement

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

What Role Will Jenna Ortega Play In The Gallerist Also Starring Natalie Portman?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Halloween: How Did The Spookiest Year Of The Year Evolved?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox