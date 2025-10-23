LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meta Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi meta Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi meta Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi meta Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meta Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi meta Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi meta Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi meta Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana ind vs aus 2nd odi
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength

Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength

Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 23, 2025 18:20:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength

By Arasu Kannagi Basil and Isla Binnie (Reuters) -Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by a rebound in private equity and growth in its credit business. Distributable earnings, or cash that can be used to pay dividends to shareholders, jumped 48% to $1.89 billion, or $1.52 per share, in the quarter. Analysts had expected $1.23 per share, according to estimates compiled by LSEG. Shares of the New York-based company rose more than 2% before the bell. Transactions have come thick and fast in recent months after volatility earlier in the year following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs on imports, as corporate boardrooms adapt to persistent uncertainty. Blackstone sold a total $30 billion of investments in the quarter, including $9.3 billion in private equity assets, more than doubling earnings from that part of the business from the previous three months. The traditional private equity model of buying and selling businesses has snarled up recently as firms try to offload assets acquired during periods of much lower interest rates. Among large deals, Blackstone's credit and insurance business led a $7 billion investment in a liquefied natural gas facility owned by Sempra in Texas. It also took energy and maintenance services provider Legence public. In all, Blackstone deployed $26.6 billion of capital in the quarter and has $188.1 billion in dry powder. Keeping up momentum into the fourth quarter, Blackstone teamed up with private equity peer TPG to take medical diagnostics firm Hologic private in a deal valued at up to $18.3 billion. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Schwarzman highlighted investments in digital and energy infrastructure as areas of growth. Within private equity, its infrastructure strategy performed best. STRONG FUNDRAISING Blackstone's credit and insurance arm accounted for nearly two-thirds of the $54.2 billion in inflows in the quarter, lifting assets under management to a record $1.24 trillion. The unit, the company's biggest business by assets, is a key driver of the firm's growing influence in private credit. Management's commentary on credit markets will be closely watched, with analysts expecting the industry to temper concerns on asset quality. Alternative asset managers' stocks have weakened in recent weeks as the bankruptcies of auto parts retailer First Brands and subprime lender Tricolor stoked investor concerns on credit risks. Blackstone shares had fallen 6% this year as of Wednesday's close, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500 index. (Reporting by Isla Binnie in New York and Arasu Kannagi Basil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Kirsten Donovan)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 6:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

ZeroB Named ‘Home Water Services Brand of the Year’ at the Fortune Leadership Awards 2025

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Hafele Profin Aluminium Profile Range Redefines Modern Kitchens with Stack Modular Shelving

Trump sanctions Russian oil majors, prompting oil price rise and India jitters

Mandarin-speaking ex-White House aide named Boeing China president

LATEST NEWS

T-Mobile lifts annual forecast as subscriber gains top estimates on iPhone upgrades

Tesla gambles that introducing new models no longer matters

Former boxer Mike Tyson in Kinshasha for anniversary of 'Rumble in the Jungle'

Indian-Origin Founder & IIT Alumnus Offers Jobs To Laid-Off Meta Techies, Sudarshan Kamath Lures Talent With Huge Salaries

BRIEF-Mapfre Completes 40.2 Mln Euros Buyback Program

India Women vs New Zealand Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana’s Net Worth

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

Was Malaika Arora Ever Pregnant With Arjun Kapoor’s Baby? THIS Is How Actor Once Reacted To Their Pregnancy News: ‘Check With…’

Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength

Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength
Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength
Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength
Blackstone profit surges on private equity, credit strength

QUICK LINKS