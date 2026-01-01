Commercial LPG Price Hike Hits New Year 2026: ₹111 Increase Sparks Costlier Dining, Hotel-Restaurant Strain and Inflation Worries

From the hotel counter’s point of view, this LPG price hike is not just a normal price change but rather a rude New Year surprise. Commercial LPG is the backbone of our kitchens, from boiling tea at dawn to serving dinner late at night, and even a “small” ₹111 increase per cylinder rapidly becomes a huge expense.

A hotel or restaurant that consumes several cylinders daily finds the arithmetic disturbing. What is seemingly insignificant on paper can cause the entire balance sheet to tremble. Higher fuel costs force us to make hard decisions: take the loss, reduce expenses, or increase menu prices and pass them on to customers, all of them difficult in an inflation-hit economy.

Meanwhile, the timing adds to our worries. Beginning 2026 with increased input costs stirs concerns about fresh inflation and shrinking profits. For small and medium-sized food places, this hike is not only about gas; it is about survival, sustainability, and running the business without draining our finances.