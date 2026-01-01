LIVE TV
Home > Business > Commercial LPG Price Hike Hits New Year 2026: ₹111 Increase Sparks Costlier Dining, Hotel-Restaurant Strain and Inflation Worries

Commercial LPG Price Hike Hits New Year 2026: ₹111 Increase Sparks Costlier Dining, Hotel-Restaurant Strain and Inflation Worries

Commercial LPG prices jumped by ₹111 from January 1, 2026, raising costs for hotels and restaurants and triggering fears of costlier dining, shrinking margins, and renewed inflation pressures for consumers.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 1, 2026 10:15:46 IST

Costlier Commercial LPG Signals Dearer Dining And Fresh Inflation Worries For Consumers

Consumers have received an unpleasant shock in the new year, as commercial LPG prices skyrocketed from January 1, 2026, once again raising worries over dining-out costs. The prices of 19-kg commercial cylinders have been raised by ₹111 in major cities, resulting in increased costs for hotels, restaurants, and caterers. Although domestic LPG rates remain unchanged, consumers’ relief may not last long. Higher kitchen fuel costs seldom remain confined to the kitchen, and consumers could soon feel the impact on restaurant bills and takeaway orders. The increase, implemented by Indian Oil Corporation, annuls recent cuts and arrives on New Year’s Day 2026, setting an unfavorable tone for the year ahead. For consumers, it is another indication that cost pressures are far from over.

What Are The New Commercial LPG Rates? Here’s A List Across Major Cities

  • Delhi: ₹1,691.50 (earlier ₹1,580.50)
  • Mumbai: ₹1,642.50 (earlier ₹1,531.50)
  • Kolkata: ₹1,795.00 (earlier ₹1,684.00)
  • Chennai: ₹1,849.50 (earlier ₹1,739.50)

Commercial LPG prices in metros are now at their highest levels since mid-2025.

Have The Domestic LPG Prices Changed Across Cities? 

  • Delhi: ₹853.00
  • Mumbai: ₹852.50
  • Kolkata: ₹879.00
  • Chennai: ₹868.50
  • Lucknow: ₹890.50
  • Ahmedabad: ₹860.00
  • Hyderabad: ₹905.00
  • Varanasi: ₹916.50
  • Patna: ₹951.00

Domestic LPG Prices Remain Unchanged: In contrast to commercial cylinders, domestic LPG prices have been kept steady, offering relief to households.

Small Hike, Big Burn: Why Costlier LPG Has Hotels Worried About Margins And Inflation

From the hotel counter’s point of view, this LPG price hike is not just a normal price change but rather a rude New Year surprise. Commercial LPG is the backbone of our kitchens, from boiling tea at dawn to serving dinner late at night, and even a “small” ₹111 increase per cylinder rapidly becomes a huge expense.

A hotel or restaurant that consumes several cylinders daily finds the arithmetic disturbing. What is seemingly insignificant on paper can cause the entire balance sheet to tremble. Higher fuel costs force us to make hard decisions: take the loss, reduce expenses, or increase menu prices and pass them on to customers, all of them difficult in an inflation-hit economy. 

Meanwhile, the timing adds to our worries. Beginning 2026 with increased input costs stirs concerns about fresh inflation and shrinking profits. For small and medium-sized food places, this hike is not only about gas; it is about survival, sustainability, and running the business without draining our finances.

(With Inputs)
First published on: Jan 1, 2026 10:15 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
